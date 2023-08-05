Premier SHC: Magpies on song as they enjoy comfortable win over Bishopstown

Midleton 1-27 Bishopstown 1-13

MIDLETON impressed as they began their Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC Group A campaign with a 14-point win over Bishopstown at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday afternoon.

While the East Cork side were champions in 2021, they failed to emerge from their group in 2020 or 2022 and this section, with Blackrock and Glen Rovers also present, was considered the group of death. In that regard, every point is vital.

The main upshot of the result is that next Sunday’s clash between the Magpies and the Glen– beaten by Blackrock at the same venue on Friday night – takes on extra significance, with the city side’s margin for error reduced to almost nothing. Midleton will certainly go in with confidence after a good, but not perfect, performance.

Bishopstown, playing with the wind, had the game’s opening points with frees from Conor Hegarty and goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick but, despite loose shooting throughout the first half, Midleton soon settled and took control.

Paul Connaughton had their first score before three Conor Lehane frees had them in a lead that would never be lost. Some of their play was very crisp as Lehane linked with the likes of Connaughton and Luke O’Farrell while Mikey Finn was strong in a midfield partnership with Cormac Beausang.

It was Finn, set up by Seán O’Sullivan and David Cremin, who made it 0-8 to 0-4 on 17 before Lehane’s fourth gave them a five-point cushion. Bishopstown did respond with fine points from centre-back Brian Murray and full-forward Pearse Morris to come to within three, 0-10 to 0-7, by the 24th minute and went close to a goal soon after.

Following Beausang’s first for Midleton, Bishopstown’s Liam O’Driscoll made a run to set up his midfield partner Luke Lordan. His shot was saved by Bryan Rossiter only for the ball to rebound off O’Driscoll and look to be heading in, but Sam Quirke was able to make an incredible over-the-shoulder clearance off the line.

Rossiter required treatment and ultimately had to be replaced by Cillian Hurley – Brion Saunderson, this year’s Cork U20 goalkeeper, was unavailable due to suspension – but they continued to impress at the other end. O’Farrell and Beausang had points to leave them 0-13 to 0-9 in front at half-time, despite having registered ten wides.

The first four minutes of the second half brought three more points as Lehane got his fufth, a free, and Finn claimed the resultant puckout to land his second before another Lehane free.

While Lordan did have a Bishopstown point in response, Beausang was starting to put on a midfield exhibition and he was to score four points in the space of eight minutes. The fourth of those, making it 0-23 to 0-12 in the 43rd minute, came when he seized upon defensive indecision and raced towards goal, with his low shot whistling just over the crossbar. David Cremin, Patrick White and Finn also contributed to the scoring output.

At the back, Luke Dineen, Seanaidh Smyth and Tommy O’Connell led a defensive effort that ensured Bishopstown were unable to conjure the scores necessary to get themselves back into the contest.

A green flag did arrive for Midleton on 51 minutes. When Luke O’Farrell rose to claim a good long delivery and, despite being held, was able to get the ball away to Cremin, who had a straightforward finish. They had moved 1-27 to 0-13 in front by the end, when Town sub Mark McStay was on the end of a Conor Hegarty pass to score a consolation goal.

Thomas Murray, Bishopstown. coming away with the sliotar as Luke O'Farrell tackles Barry Murphy. Picture: Dan Linehan

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane 0-8 (0-6 f), C Beausang 0-6, D Cremin 1-3, M Finn, P Connaughton, L O’Farrell 0-3 each, P White 0-1.

Bishopstown: C Hegarty 0-5 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), M McStay 1-0, P Morris, C Fitzpatrick (f) 0-2 each, B Murray, P Honohan, D O’Donovan, L Lordan 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: B Rossiter; S O’Sullivan, L Dineen, S Smyth; E Moloney, T O’Connell, S Quirke; M Finn, C Beausang; P White, C Lehane, R O’Regan; P Connaughton, L O’Farrell, D Cremin.

Subs: C Hurley for Rossiter (30, injured), C Smyth for Moloney (55).

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; D Daly, B Murphy, S Foley; P Honohan, B Murray, D Murray; L O’Driscoll, L Lordan; C O’Hora, C Hegarty, B O’Brien; D O’Donovan, P Morris, T Murray.

Subs: C O’Driscoll for O’Brien (half-time), B McCarthy for O’Driscoll (45), D Lester for Lordan (54), G Murphy for Daly (57), M McStay for O’Hora (58).

Referee: S Scanlon (Newcestown).