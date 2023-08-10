Jackie O'Connor was a fan favourite for Cork Hibs

TO thousands of Cork soccer fans of the 1950s, Jackie O’Connor, who died peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital recently, was revered.

Cork’s Mardyke soccer fans, who were said to be the most knowledgeable in the country, took all the local triers to heart.

One of their great favourites was the flying Cork Athletic/Hibs centre-forward Jackie O’Connor who was signed by Athletic towards the end of the 1956-57 season after impressing for the Irish Junior international team against Scotland.

He scored Ireland’s goal in the 3-1 defeat by the Scots and two weeks later made an excellent debut in the local derby against Evergreen.

For the concluding fixture at the Mardyke, league leaders Shamrock Rovers came to town and followers of Cork Athletic were expecting a trouncing.

Well, the Examiner’s headline the following morning made pleasant reading for Cork Athletic fans and especially for Jackie O’Connor – the banner headline thundered, 'Three goals for O’Connor in Cork’s defeat of the champions', 'Rovers unbeaten run ended at the Mardyke'.

And the match report began: “It was quite an occasion for Athletic leader, John O’Connor, the Irish junior international, recently signed by the club, for he netted three of his sides scores in the seven goal thriller”.

Jack O'Connor in his playing days with Cork Hibs.

To ensure that that issue of the Examiner was for him a collector's item, a brilliant photo of his second goal appeared on page three.

It was a dream beginning for the Dillon’s Cross lad, who just three weeks earlier was playing in AUL Division 3 with St Christopher’s which he joined from Brian Dillon’s GAA after difficulties with the Ban. That win over Shams was Cork Athletic’s last game in football so Jack opted to sign for newcomers Cork Hibs.

He had bundles of energy and great speed, thriving on the ball over the top knowing that in a foot race no defender could catch him.

In two seasons with Hibs he was joint leading scorer. In fact, he became the first Hibs player to score four goals in a match.

The combined Hibs and Everton teams from a 1958 meeting. Hibs players back: John Horgan, Peter Doolan, Sean O'Brien, Patsy Dorgan, Jackie O'Connor. Middle: Leavey. Jack Morley, Eamon Scanlan, John Lynch. Front: Jimmy Redmond and John Jeffrey. Well-known Everton stars pictured include Albert Dunlop, Brian Labone, Brian Harris, Tommy Jones and Mick Meagan.

Jack signed for Limerick during the 1959-'60 season but an injury sustained in the Market’s Field brought his league career to a premature end.

In a short few years he achieved a lot and it’s nice to know that when goal scorers names of the past crop up Jackie’s name trips from the tongue.

May he Rest in Peace.