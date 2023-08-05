Linda Mellerick on where Cork v Waterford will be won and lost in Croke Park

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final: Cork V Waterford, Croke Park, Sunday, 5pm.

IT'S a senior camogie final with a difference.

For the seven finals that Cork has participated in over the last decade, all of them were against either Kilkenny or Galway.

It’s great for the game that Waterford are there and every neutral supporter in the country will be wishing them well.

I can’t see them taking Cork. Cork has too much to lose in this one, Waterford nothing, except that when you’re there you want to win it. It’s the hardest of all to lose on All-Ireland final day and this Cork group has experienced that twice in the past two years.

It’s three in a row of appearances, having gone the hard route in 2023.

They won’t leave it behind. Of course, they have to be cautious but on the flip side of that I think this game will be far more open than recent finals against the traditional finalists.

Waterford could batten down the hatches of course, play eight at the back and try and break to Beth Carton but I don’t see that working for them over the hour.

With free players back, Cork will bottle Carton up. I think Cork will go into this game more relaxed than recent finals but not complacent. We can’t take away from Waterford’s Munster championship win over Cork. They deserved it. Cork were extremely disappointing on the day.

A week later however Tipperary smacked them 4-12 to 1-8. We could see something similar on Sunday if Cork clicks.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey with John and Michéal and Mary Kate Desmond from Inniscarra. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

We know that Waterford turned that Munster championship defeat on its head in their semi-final clash, but Tipp were poor, particularly up front. They relied completely on Cait Devane.

I see huge gaps in Waterford’s defence, to be exploited. I see a lack of speed in a couple of players.

If Iona Heffernan is still out having missed the semi-final, she is a significant loss.

Waterford and Iona were keeping their cards very close to their chest in the build-up. Waterford had just Devane to seriously consider against Tipperary.

Vikki Faulkner did brilliantly on her, and Vikki will give Katrina Mackey or Amy O’Connor a sticky afternoon.

But Vikki can’t be everywhere, and Cork will have just too much firepower. Who will stop the juggernaut coming forward of Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating, and Hannah Looney.

How will Waterford deal with the subs Cork have in Cliona Healy, Thompson, Orla Cronin, Orlaith Cahalane, assuming they won’t start?

Pamela Mackey with youngsters at the open evening. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

I expect Laura Hayes to line out from the throw-in. Cork will have just too much coming forward from midfield and up front I believe, particularly when they bring on the bench.

Waterford won just four from ten of their opening-half puck-outs in the semi-final. Cork will have a field day if that doesn’t improve.

Beth Carton is Waterford’s superstar, has been for many years despite being only 25.

She is a joy to watch. Lining out at centre-forward for the semi, she was so many times in her own defence, as far in as her full-back line, as Waterford struggled to get the ball forward. From a Waterford perspective that’s not good and Cork will take that all day long.

Beth will have to stay up front if they have any chance of winning. But where enough of a supply will come from to her is pondering, outside of Lorraine Bray who is a brilliant midfielder.

Waterford will need a big performance from Orla Hickey and from Niamh Rockett and Abby Flynn up front.

Someone will be specifically identified to mark Carton, possibly Pam Mackey. Beth will score. Great players do.

Laura Treacy signs autographs. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

She could finish the game with four or five points from play, but Cork will have just too much strength in depth, despite what is sure to be a battle like opposition. If they get the ball in fast, they’ll split Waterford.

Get the mix right, break the tackle, play off the shoulder when needed, but get the ball in fast. There are goals there. I think Cork’s forwards are running far better in anticipation of the delivery than they were previously.

They know it’s coming, and they have that yard in front.

Timing is everything. Cork has a clean bill of health.

Add that to their desire to win this title it’s hard to see anything but a Cork victory.

There could be nine or 10 points in it at the finish.