Senior A Hurling: Killeagh hit promoted Inniscarra for four goals

Cork captain Seán O'Donoghue raised a green flag for Scarra but the East Cork side grabbed a crucial win
Killeagh's Ryan McCarthy looks for support as Inniscarra's Padraig Holland closes in to challenge during the Co-Op Superstores SAHC match at Caherlag. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Rory Noonan

Killeagh 4-13 Inniscarra 1-14

KILLEAGH got their Co-op Superstores Senior A hurling championship campaign off to a winning start at Caherlag last night.

Three first-half goals put them on their way to victory and they rounded off the scoring with a fourth to see them in good form ahead of their tie against Bride Rovers.

Overall there wasn’t a lot between the sides, but it was Killeagh’s ability to get goals that cost Inniscarra in the end.

Eoghan Keniry was his usual busy self up front, with Sean Long and Padraigh O’Brien safeguarding their defence that rarely let their opponents in for a goal opportunity.

Dylan McCarthy opened the scoring for Killeagh from a free with Colm Casey replying from the restart. A free from Padraig Holland put Inniscarra in front before Cathal Fitzgibbon had the sides level again. Owen McCarthy and Dylan McCarthy exchanged points, to make it 0-3 apiece after nine minutes.

Killeagh’s first goal came two minutes later when McCarthy found Gary Leahy to raise the first green flag of the half.

Andrew McCarthy of Inniscarra breaks away from Killeagh's Dylan McCarthy. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Credit to Inniscarra they responded with two from Kieran Rice and a point from Holland to level it again.

Cork star Sean O’Donoghue put them in front before two goals in two minutes put Killeagh into a commanding lead.

The first came from a loose ball after Gary Leahy was hooked and Colm Leahy was first to react. Almost straight from the restart, they picked up possession again, with Colm Leahy setting up Dinny Walsh for their third goal, to make it 3-3 to 0-7.

Dylan McCarthy added two points to increase their lead, before two from Holland reduced the deficit.

Shane Smiddy was on target for Killeagh, with Owen McCarthy getting the last point of the half for Killeagh as they trailed by 0-10 to 3-6 at half-time.

Inniscarra got the start they needed in the second half when O’Donoghue burst through to goal and with Holland adding three points they were level after 41 minutes.

But again credit to Killeagh they never panicked with two Dylan McCarthy frees putting them back in front. Dinny Walsh made it a three-point lead and McCarthy added another placed ball to make it four.

O’Donoghue pointed but time was against them at this stage, with Colm and Gary Leahy increasing Killeagh’s lead further.

A late goal from Gary Leahy rounded off the scoring to set them up nicely for their with Bride Rovers next week.

Scorers for Killeagh:  D McCarthy 0-7 (0-5 f), G Leahy 2-1, D Walsh, C Leahy 1-1 each, C Fitzgibbon, S Smiddy, E Keniry 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: P Holland 0-7 (0-5 f), S O’Donoghue 1-2, O McCarthy, K Rice (f) 0-2 each, C Casey 0-1.

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill; S Long, P O’Brien, D Hogan; R McCarthy, K Murphy, G Wallace Walsh; C Fitzgibbon, C Leahy; D Walsh, E Keniry, S Smiddy; C Leahy, Gary Leahy, D McCarthy.

Sub: S Walsh for C Fitzgibbon (45).

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; C O’Leary, B O’Mahony, C Lombard; S Sheehan, L Ryan, A McCarthy; J Harrington, O McCarthy; K Rice, P Holland, S O’Donoghue; M Murphy, C Casey, M Nagle.

Subs: J Roche for M Nagle (h-t), C O’Leary for M Murphy (46).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).

