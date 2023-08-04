Premier SHC: Blackrock on song as they start with win over Glen Rovers

Blackrock 3-20 Glen Rovers 1-18

LAST year’s beaten finalists Blackrock laid down a marker with a winning start against Glen Rovers in Friday night’s Co-op SuperStores Premier SHC game at Páirc Uí Rinn.

In 2022, the Rockies struck late as Alan Connolly inspired a comeback to defeat Sarsfields in their opener. This time around, the inter-county star was limited to a cameo as a substitute due to injury but the end result was the same – a huge victory in a group of death.

Robbie Cotter scored 2-4 while cousins Kevin and Mark O’Keeffe combined for nine points in an awesome midfield performance.

For the Glen, a good finish to the first half and a strong start to the second looked to have overcome a slow start but now there is an awful lot riding on next week’s clash with Midleton. There is at least the consolation that they have always emerged from their group, doing so after opening defeats in both 2021 and 2022.

Blackrock played the better hurling for much of the first half and were disappointed to go in level at 0-11 each. They established an early 0-5 to 0-2 advantage but the Glen came back well and Simon Kennefick’s super point on 15 minutes tied at 0-5.

Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan tries to evade Niall Cashman of Blackrock in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Denis Boyle

Blackrock pushed on again though, benefiting from the excellent restarts by goalkeeper Gavin Connolly. While some of their nice inter-play was undone by poor shooting, Michael O’Halloran and Kevin O’Keeffee combined for Tadgh Deasy to make it 0-8 to 0-5 on 20 and Mark O’Keeffe’s third of the night had them 0-10 to 0-7 in front on 23.

As the half ended, the Glen improved though. They might have had a goal as Kennefick was unlucky to shoot wide after a winding run but the free-taking of Horgan helped them to draw closer. His first from play, a brilliant effort from the right line set up by Mark Dooley, meant the sides retired level.

Dean Brosnan’s third point gave them the lead for the first time on the resumption but it was to be a solitary experience. After Kevin O’Keeffe levelled, a three-minute period proved to be the winning of the game for Blackrock.

When Connolly found Mark O’Keeffe from another well-placed puckout, he carried the ball forward before finding Michael O’Halloran in the large rectangle. When he was unable to get a shot away due to what referee Cathal McAllister felt was illegal defensive action, a penalty was awarded and Deasy was able to get his low shot past Cathal Hickey.

Immediately, Deasy added a point to open up a four-point lead and from the next puckout, Cotter made it five.

On 39, the Glen might have forged a route back into contention as Horgan won a break and drove towards goal, but his progress was halted due to a hurley thrown in his direction. The Glen bayed for a red card but, with McAllister limited by the rulebook, John Cashman – strong in defence throughout – escaped with a yellow and Gavin Connolly saved Horgan’s 20-metre free.

Into the final quarter, Blackrock held the five point lead and the game was made safe on 50 as Niall Cashman’s good delivery broke for the hard-working Peter Linehan, who was able to set up Cotter for their second goal.

At the death, Alan Connolly set up Cotter for his second goal, Simon Kennefick replying in kind for the Glen.

Scorers for Blackrock: R Cotter 2-4, K O’Keeffe 0-5 (0-2f), T Deasy 1-2 (1-0 penalty), M O’Keeffe 0-4, D Meaney 0-3, M O’Halloran (0-1f), A Connolly 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: P Horgan 0-10 (0-7f), S Kennefick 1-2, D Brosnan 0-4, B Moylan, M Dooley 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; O McAdoo, J Cashman, A O’Callaghan; Cathal Cormack, Ciarán Cormack, N Cashman; M O’Keeffe, K O’Keeffe; S O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran, P Linehan; D Meaney, T Deasy, R Cotter.

Sub: A Connolly for S O’Keeffe (55).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; A Lynch, S McDonnell, D Dooling; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; Z Lynch, D Noonan; P Horgan, S Kennefick, D Brosnan; E O’Leary, M Dooley, S Lynam.

Subs: L Coughlan for Dooley, C Maguire for Z Lynch (both 47).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada).