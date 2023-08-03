Test your club hurling knowledge with Pick Right Sports Cork GAA competition

HOW well do you know your Cork club hurling?

Former Ballymartle hurler Jamie Dwyer has a new competition up and running in time for the Cork club championships where you can win €1,000 by making predictions across the top grades in Leeside hurling.

The county-winning forward was recently representing Australia in the World Games at Derry last week but is also behind a sports prediction company called Pick Right Sports.

Entry is only €10 and each week you make your predictions for every game at Premier Intermediate, Senior A and Premier Senior.

"The inspiration for the company was simple, as a keen sports lover and GAA player myself the first thing I would do on a Monday was go through the paper and check out all the results and reports and see if the results were as I expected.

The club game is the lifeblood of the GAA so it made sense to start there."

This is their competition and the first focused on Rebel county.

"The Cork predictor is the third competition we are running. Previously we ran a competition for Sydney and the Cayman Islands GAA championships and the feedback was excellent."

"For the Cork competition this year it is focused on hurling and just for PSHC, SAHC and PIHC but we hope to expand in future years. For each game, you simply predict who you believe will win and get one point for each correct win and three points for each correct draw. The person with the most points at the end is the winner."

Ballymartle's Jamie Dwyer shoots a point against Tracton during the 2010 PIHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Getting the calls right won't be easy given how tight so many of the game and grades are in the new Cork club format.

"It costs €10 to enter and there is a prize fund of €1,000. The formats put in place for the Cork Championship is brilliant and looking at the fixtures most games are 50:50 so it will add to the excitement.

"Already we have found that clubs are setting up their own mini leagues to allow people to compete so we are offering all the clubs the use of the website for free in the national league in 2024 if they would like to use it as a club fundraiser. Hopefully, this is just the start and if you want to check it out go to www.pickrightsports.com"

Ballymartle start their campaign against Carrigaline on Saturday at 1pm in what should be a cracking Carrigdhoun PIHC derby at Shamrocks. Otherstand games in that grade this weekend are Castlemartyr-Ballinhassig in Ballygarvan at 2pm on Sunday and Éire Óg v Valley Rovers at 3pm in Ballymaw on Saturday.

While the Premier Senior grade is box-office with champions St Finbarr's hoping to defend their crown against leading contenders like Sars, Midleton, the Glen and Blackrock, Senior A should also be fascinating, including Newcestown-Blarney at 7.30pm on Saturday night in Ovens.