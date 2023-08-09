Siam Warriors Aideen and Colm are two world champions with a great future in the sport of Muay Thai

TWO of the biggest prospect’s in the Muay Thai boxing in Cork if not in Ireland at the moment are Siam Warriors youngsters Aideen Mullins and Colm O’Mahony.

The two 17 year olds have just won the WBC Muay Thai gold medal in Venice Italy last month and both fighters have a great future ahead of them.

They train five times a week at the Rock Steps Community Hall and their dedication they put in to the sport is second to none.

WBC world champion Aideen Mullins with her gold medal before training at the Siam Warriors Club.

Both fighters work and train under the guidance of coaches Martin Horgan, Martin O’Mahony and Ryan Sheehan and they are very grateful to have such experienced and talented coaches help them further their careers.

Aideen, who hails from the Ballyphehane area with her parents John and Synthia and her siblings Kayleigh, Anthony and Evelyn is a very quite and shy young woman, however, when she steps into the ring she is a different person with the eye of the tiger.

She is also a two-time European Champion and she has her eye firmly on the upcoming ISKA World Championships in Munich and a chance to bring another gold medal home to Leeside.

She has a record of 28 wins and only two losses in her 30 fights to date, with those two losses coming at the WBC World Championships in Canada last year, however, she did come home with the bronze medal.

“I first joined the Cobra Muay Thai club at the Tramore Road under Derek O’Flynn when I was seven years old,” Aideen said.

“I took to it straight away and began to train twice a week.

"I also played football with Ballyphehane GAA, however, as the years went by I decided to concentrate on Muay Thai as my main sport, as I love the training and discipline of the sport.

“Derek unfortunately closed the Cobra club in 2019, but Dommie Kelly from the Spartan Club took over so I joined them.

"I won both of my European gold medals and an Irish title under Dommie, then he had to close the club during Covid.

"I then found out about Martin Horgan from the Siam Warriors and that they were still doing some individual training, so I contacted him and asked him could I come along and I haven’t looked back since.

Local hero Aideen Mullins with her parents John and Cynthia and sisters Kayleigh and Evelyn along with family pet Connie, at her homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane after she won the WBC MuayThai world championship gold medal in Venice.

“My role models are of course Katie Taylor and I hope I can follow in her footsteps and go professional in the coming years.

"Then we have two One Champion professional fighters at our club, Ryan Sheeran and Sean Clancy, and they are two great role models that I really look up to.

“I am training hard for my next fight that will take place in October 7th at the Parochial Hall in an Siam Warriors Muay Thai Superfights event and then I’m off to Germany for ISKA World Championships in Munich.

“Finally, I would like to thank my family for all the support over the years, all my coaches as only for them I wouldn’t be in this position as I am and to all my neighbours and friends who came out for my homecoming in Ballyphehane a couple years of weeks ago, it was amazing,” Aideen added.

Colm O’Mahony also brought home gold from Italy last month and he is been touted as a serious prospect for the future.

The Ballincollig native started in his local club Spartan Thai under Dommie Kelly seven years ago.

He also played rugby with Ballincollig, however, he left last year to concentrate on Muay Thai.

Ballincollig native Colm O’Mahony from the Siam Warriors with coach Martin Horgan after winning gold at the WBC World Championships in Venice.

Colm joined Siam Warriors last October and has won all his five fights to date.

“I first got involved with Muay Thai when I was ten years old with my friends and I also played rugby with Ballincollig Rugby Club,” Colm said.

“I stayed with Spartan’s until last October and I then joined Siam Warriors.

"I’m after five fights since then with Siam and have won all five including the the WBC Championships in Italy were I brought home the gold medal.

“There are some incredible fighters at Siam Warriors with the likes of Martin Horgan, three time Professional World Champion Ryan Sheehan, another One Champion Professional fighter Sean Clancy, Finn Keating and many more, so to get to train and get coached by them it’s surreal at times.

"Most of us train four nights a week and every Sunday, so it takes up most of my time, however, I wouldn’t have it any other way as I love the sport.

“I would like to thank my mother Caroline, father Tim, brothers Timmy, Darragh, Cian, Anthony and sisters Katie and Kelly for giving me all the support over the years."