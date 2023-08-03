Francois Nkoy, former Fr Mathew's star is now a FIBA European Champion at U18 level

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 08:03

FORMER Fr Mathew’s BC and Douglas Community School talent Francois Nkoy-Eale was crowned a European Champion late last week representing Latvia at the FIBA U18 European Championships.

The competition which was held over ten days in Portugal hosted renowned basketball nations from across the continent, including an Irish team coached by Cork Basketball’s Paul Kelleher.

Nkoy-Eale was first spotted while representing Dublin club NABA in the European Youth Basketball League, a continental competition run by a Latvian connected with their national youth teams.

The 6’9” stalwart declared for the Latvian National Team a summer ago amid heavy interest from the Ireland U18 camp, also.

The tough decision has undoubtedly paid off, providing Nkoy-Eale with a platform to showcase his abilities at the highest level whilst also training with current professionals, ultimately culminating in a European title.

Having got his start in the sport with Bishopstown side Fr Mathew’s and through school basketball in Douglas, the towering young prospect has now progressed to higher levels of basketball overseas.

Nkoy-Eale spent last season at BK Liepaja in the Latvian Basketball League where he had an efficient year playing mostly at the centre position.

While training with Latvia, the southsider received a call from his manager letting him know that he had been offered to attend an NBA Academy showcase event in the United States.

“I was extremely lucky to get an offer to go to the NBA Academy games earlier this month in Atlanta, Georgia.

“A bunch of players around the world were put together for the week to play against the other academies and showcase our skills in front of hundreds of US college coaches.

“It was eye-opening seeing the levels of competition and young talent from all around the world while also being really motivational seeing how hard I still need to work to get to where I want to be with my career.” His performances and notoriety warranted a call-up to the national team at the U18 level where he was a consistent contributor to Latvia’s journey to the final.

Involved in a side stacked full of talent, Nkoy-Eale shone in a reduced role as a backup big man, scoring 75% of his shots on the tournament.

His best games came against the tournament runners-up when they faced Belgium in their first and last games of the campaign.

Nkoy-Eale contributed to the scoreline in all but two of the games, with his impact on the other end of the floor being more pronounced as one of the tallest players in the tournament.

Sinking all of his shots and providing deterring defense with his long frame and agility, the Cork man was integral to the Baltic state’s capstone performance in the final, finishing with a pristine 7-0 record

