Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 13:02

Gary Murphy and Declan Dunne ensure Castletownbere beat Nemo

Beara outfit finished impressively to grab a PIFC opening round win
Gary Murphy and Declan Dunne ensure Castletownbere beat Nemo

Gary Murphy levelled the game for Castletownbere against Nemo. Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography

Derry Farr

Castletownbere 0-11 Nemo Rangers 1-7

A superbly flighted injury time point from substitute Declan Dunne sealed the deal for Town in Saturday’s Bon Secours PIFC encounter at Enniskeane.

Following a low-scoring opening half where Nemo, aided by the strong wind, managed just a single Ross Corkery point and had to wait no less than 24 minutes before they hit the target again.
With corner-forward Garry Murphy accounting for all of their first-half tally, they extended their advantage with a fifth point from Óisín Murphy after the interval but slowly the city side clawed their way back into contention.

A Jack Coogan 48th-minute goal left just two points between the sides entering an exciting closing phase. The effective Ronan Dalton then hit over two in a row followed by the lead point from Ross Corkery which had Nemo in front with time running out. 

Inspired by the deeds of their inspirational midfielder Andrew O’Sullivan, along with Trevor Collins in a competent half-back division Town came again as Murphy converted a close in free and from the kick-out Dunne collected and dispatched the winning score in injury time of a game that was only of mediocre fare before the interval.

Despite Rónan Nation and his willing defensive colleagues moving forward at every opportunity their forward division failed to click. They adopted a more direct approach in the closing half and for a while Town were on the back foot against an attack where Corkery and Dalton did best. They had to work hard for their scores however against the winners who were boosted by points from Andrew O’Sullivan, Gary Murphy and substitute Fionntán Fenner. 

Then came a crucial Nemo goal forced home by Jack Coogan to put the cat amongst the pigeons. When needed most Castletown rose to the occasion with the late scores setting them up for their next game against Rockchapel while Nemo now have Bandon in their sights.

Scorers for CTB: G Murphy 0-7 (0-2 f), Ó Murphy, A O’Sullivan, F Fenner, D Dunne 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: R Corkery 0-4 (0-1 f), J Coogan 1-0, R Dalton 0-2, J O’Donovan 0-1.

CASTLETOWNBERE: D Hegarty; J Rosales, L Harrington, D Hanley, S McCarthy, T Collins, Ó Murphy, A O’Sullivan, O Byrne; B Murphy, J Harrington, K O’Sullivan; G Murphy, L Kelly, T Murphy. 

Subs: D Dunne for B Murphy, F Fenner for Ó Murphy (both 46), J Hanley for T Murphy (52).

NEMO: D O’Leary; K O’Sullivan, M Hill, A McGowen; S Burke, E Nation, D Quinn; J O’Donovan, L Horgan; C O’Brien, R Dalton, K Dalton; C Kiely, R Corkery, J Coogan. 

Subs: Ó Whyte for M Hill (40), J Horgan for S Burke (47).

Referee: Niall Hayes, (Carbery Rangers).

More in this section

Republic of Ireland U21 Manager Jim Crawford at Turner's Cross Turner’s Cross set to host Republic of Ireland U21 Euro qualifiers starting in September
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Previews The Longshot: Derailing the Dubs something Kerry are no longer used to doing
Cork GAA launches a new streaming service called Rebels Online ahead of the new club championship season
Cork GAAPIFC
Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr's - Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final

Barrs manager Paul O'Keefe delighted with commanding victory over Mallow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more