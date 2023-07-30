Gary Murphy and Declan Dunne ensure Castletownbere beat Nemo

Castletownbere 0-11 Nemo Rangers 1-7

A superbly flighted injury time point from substitute Declan Dunne sealed the deal for Town in Saturday’s Bon Secours PIFC encounter at Enniskeane.

Following a low-scoring opening half where Nemo, aided by the strong wind, managed just a single Ross Corkery point and had to wait no less than 24 minutes before they hit the target again.

With corner-forward Garry Murphy accounting for all of their first-half tally, they extended their advantage with a fifth point from Óisín Murphy after the interval but slowly the city side clawed their way back into contention.

A Jack Coogan 48th-minute goal left just two points between the sides entering an exciting closing phase. The effective Ronan Dalton then hit over two in a row followed by the lead point from Ross Corkery which had Nemo in front with time running out.

Inspired by the deeds of their inspirational midfielder Andrew O’Sullivan, along with Trevor Collins in a competent half-back division Town came again as Murphy converted a close in free and from the kick-out Dunne collected and dispatched the winning score in injury time of a game that was only of mediocre fare before the interval.

Despite Rónan Nation and his willing defensive colleagues moving forward at every opportunity their forward division failed to click. They adopted a more direct approach in the closing half and for a while Town were on the back foot against an attack where Corkery and Dalton did best. They had to work hard for their scores however against the winners who were boosted by points from Andrew O’Sullivan, Gary Murphy and substitute Fionntán Fenner.

Then came a crucial Nemo goal forced home by Jack Coogan to put the cat amongst the pigeons. When needed most Castletown rose to the occasion with the late scores setting them up for their next game against Rockchapel while Nemo now have Bandon in their sights.

Scorers for CTB: G Murphy 0-7 (0-2 f), Ó Murphy, A O’Sullivan, F Fenner, D Dunne 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: R Corkery 0-4 (0-1 f), J Coogan 1-0, R Dalton 0-2, J O’Donovan 0-1.

CASTLETOWNBERE: D Hegarty; J Rosales, L Harrington, D Hanley, S McCarthy, T Collins, Ó Murphy, A O’Sullivan, O Byrne; B Murphy, J Harrington, K O’Sullivan; G Murphy, L Kelly, T Murphy.

Subs: D Dunne for B Murphy, F Fenner for Ó Murphy (both 46), J Hanley for T Murphy (52).

NEMO: D O’Leary; K O’Sullivan, M Hill, A McGowen; S Burke, E Nation, D Quinn; J O’Donovan, L Horgan; C O’Brien, R Dalton, K Dalton; C Kiely, R Corkery, J Coogan.

Subs: Ó Whyte for M Hill (40), J Horgan for S Burke (47).

Referee: Niall Hayes, (Carbery Rangers).