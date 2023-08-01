Captain James rolled back the years in All-Ireland Heat Senior Draghunt

Captain James of Shanakiel Harriers rolled back the years to win the All-Ireland Heat Senior Draghunt at Rylane on Saturday.

Trained by Barry O’Keeffe the Shanakiel Harriers hound who also won his heat produced another clinical front running performance to cross the tape ahead of the Trina and Ken Long-trained Blue Daisy of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers.

For the winning trainer, it was another day to savour for his quality hound.

“The Heats meeting is always good craic and for our hound to win as a five-year-old took a huge effort from my hound,” he said.

The Senior Maiden winner was also a popular one as the Adam O’Sullivan and Martin Freyne Northern Hunt charge Philly’s Star took the honours crossing the tape ahead of the Cavan challenger Rathkiernan Lad.

For the winning trainer Adam O’Sullivan this was a special win.

“When you don’t get a win on a regular basis when it does come your way you tend to enjoy it that little bit more,” he said.

On a beautiful picturesque course, they were two Puppy heats that certainly laid the foundation for a very entertaining day.

The Puppy final proved to be memorable one for Griffin United trainer Michael Crowley when he notched a 1.2 in the decider.

Adam O'Sullivan and Martin Freyne of Northern Hunt with Philly's Star winner of the Senior Maiden Draghunt Heat Final at Rylane

Coming clear Knock’s Boy saw off his kennelmate Mountain Moonshine with the Damien Wade Clogheen-trained Slievemish Bounce snatching third ticket.

The Cork association would like to thank the farming community of Rylane for the use of their land that ensured a top class day for the sport.

To the sponsors River Lane Bar Blarney Street, Darren Clark, JLR Property Maintenance, J McSweeney and Deli Dash your contributions proved crucial for the success of the meeting.

Senior Heat 1:

1. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 2. Riley (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Mad Max 2 (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Tiger (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Viper Whizz (Clogheen).

Senior Heat 2:

1. High Miss (Griffin United); 2. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Toy Story (INDHA Cavan); 4. Meadow Misty (INDHA Cavan); 5. Josh’s Star (Northern Hunt); 6. Wolfe Tone Lass (Northern Hunt).

Senior Heat 3:

1. Naoi (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. Little Miss (Griffin United); 4. Magic’s Beauty (Mayfield); 5. Samantha’s Rose (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Zona (INDHA Cavan).

Heat 4:

1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Dillon (INDHA Cavan); 5. Northern Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Sean T (Griffin United).

Senior Final:

1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Meadow Misty (INDHA Cavan); 6. Little Miss (Griffin United).

Senior Maiden Final:

1. Philly’s Star (Northern Hunt); 2. Rathkiernan Lad (INDHA Cavan); 3. Katie (Griffin United); 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Flying Column (INDHA Cavan); 6. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy Heat 1:

1. Knock’s Boy (Griffin United); 2. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen); 3. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen); 4. Chloe’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Kilbrittain Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Authentic (Northern Hunt).

Puppy Heat 2:

1. Mountain Moonshine (Griffin United); 2. Honeysuckle (Clogheen); 3. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 4. Tadgh’s Lad (Mayfield); 5. Amazing (Northern Hunt); 6. Eagle T (Griffin United).

Puppy Final: 1.

Knock’s Boy (Griffin United); 2. Mountain Moonshine (Griffin United); 3. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 4. Eagle T (Griffin United); 5. Chloe’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Authentic (Northern Hunt).