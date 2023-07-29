Impressive Clonakilty see off Valley Rovers in the Premier SFC

Clonakilty: 0-20

Valley Rovers: 1-9

CLONAKILTY had too much for Valley Rovers in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC at Charlie Hurley Park in Bandon on Saturday evening.

This Group A clash never caught fire with Clonakilty in control as they start their championship season with a statement of intent. The 2021 finalists were very impressive under the guidance of new manager Martin O’Brien in what was a real team performance.

Valley Rovers with the aid of the wind in the first-half, had most of the possession in the early stages but struggled to break down Clonakilty’s defensive system. The team in green and white had a sight of goal after four minutes, but Adam Kenneally’s effort was easily saved by Clonakilty goalkeeper Mark White.

The West Cork team hit the front after five minutes, a neat team move resulted in Seán McEvoy splitting the posts. Valley Rovers drew parity two minutes later, Fiachra Lynch with a beauty as the ball sailed over the bar with the help of the wind. Clonakilty were the better team, much more economical going forward as they raised two quick fire white flags from Seán White and a Conor Daly free, 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes.

The teams traded points, which were both frees, Daly for Clon and Lynch converting a close-range placed ball for Valley’s before Darragh Murphy pointed from long-range for Paul Cronin’s team to leave just a point between the teams after the first-quarter, 0-4 to 0-3.

Valley Rovers were reduced to 14 players for ten minutes after 19 minutes, when corner-forward Rory O’Sullivan was given a black-card. The team in green and red took advantage of the extra man as they scored two points on the trot through a Darragh Gough effort and a Liam O’Donovan white flag after being set up by Maurice Shanley.

Valley’s then had a goal opportunity but Lynch’s effort from an acute angle hit the side netting. Gough kicked his second point of the match followed by another Daly free as Clon pushed 0-8 to 0-3 clear after 27 minutes, despite playing against the wind.

Clonakilty's Ben Ridgeway and Valley Rovers Darragh Murphy tussle in the air for the ball during the Bon Secours Hospital PSFC at Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

O’Sullivan came back on for Valley’s as they landed two points without reply courtesy of a Lynch free and a fine Jacob O’Driscoll effort. Clon went into the dressing ahead by four points when goalkeeper Mark White scored from play following a well worked team move. 0-9 to 0-5 at the interval.

On the resumption, Clonakilty were now aided by the wind and they had some very good chances to extend their lead early on but wayward shooting left them down. Clon pushed five points clear when Ross Mannix pointed but it could have very easily been a goal.

The teams exchanged white flags as Clon maintained a firm grip on proceedings, 0-11 to 0-6 after 38 minutes. Three white flags on the bounce gave Clon an eight point lead before Lynch bisected the posts for the Carrigdhoun outfit.

Clonakilty's Jack O'Mahony wins the ball from Valley Rovers Adam Kenneally during the Bon Secours Hospital PSFC at Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The winners pushed nine points clear when netminder Mark White kicked his second point from play, a beauty from long-range, followed by a Seán White effort, 0-16 to 0-7 after 45 minutes. The teams exchanged points as Clon kept their nine point advantage intact.

The game petered out as Clon kicked two of the next three points before sub Ciarán McCarthy scored a consolation goal for Valley’s in injury-time. Shanley raised a white flag right at the end as Clon eased to a comfortable win.

Clonakilty take on Carbery Rangers in the next group-stage game on Sunday, August 20 in Enniskeane at 3pm. Valley Rovers face a pivotal game against Castlehaven the day before in Clonakilty at 5pm.

Scorers for Clonakilty: C Daly 0-5 f, S McEvoy 0-4, S White, D Gough 0-3 each, M White 0-2, L O’Donovan, M Shanley, R Mannix 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: F Lynch 0-7 (0-3 f), C McCarthy 1-0, D Murphy, J O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

CLONAKILTY: M White; L O’Donovan, D Peet, T O’Connell; S White, T Clancy, J O’Mahony; M Shanley, B Ridgeway; D Lowney, D Gough, C Kenneally; R Mannix, C Daly, S McEvoy.

Subs: J Leahy for C Daly (50).

VALLEY ROVERS: E O’Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, T O’Brien, D Muckian; S Lynch, W Hurley, J Kiely; D Murphy, J O’Driscoll; D O’Shea, A Walsh Murphy, A Kenneally; R O’Sullivan, E Delaney, F Lynch.

Subs: B Crowley for D O’Shea (h-t), C McCarthy for A Kenneally (41), D O’Shea for J Kiely (53).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).