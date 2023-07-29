Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 21:20

Impressive Clonakilty see off Valley Rovers in the Premier SFC

Martin O'Brien's team were in control as they start the championship with an impressive victory
Impressive Clonakilty see off Valley Rovers in the Premier SFC

Clonakilty's Liam O'Donovan gathers the ball from Valley Rovers Darragh O'Shea during the Bon Secours Hospital PSFC at Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

Clonakilty: 0-20 

Valley Rovers: 1-9 

CLONAKILTY had too much for Valley Rovers in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC at Charlie Hurley Park in Bandon on Saturday evening.

This Group A clash never caught fire with Clonakilty in control as they start their championship season with a statement of intent. The 2021 finalists were very impressive under the guidance of new manager Martin O’Brien in what was a real team performance.

Valley Rovers with the aid of the wind in the first-half, had most of the possession in the early stages but struggled to break down Clonakilty’s defensive system. The team in green and white had a sight of goal after four minutes, but Adam Kenneally’s effort was easily saved by Clonakilty goalkeeper Mark White.

The West Cork team hit the front after five minutes, a neat team move resulted in Seán McEvoy splitting the posts. Valley Rovers drew parity two minutes later, Fiachra Lynch with a beauty as the ball sailed over the bar with the help of the wind. Clonakilty were the better team, much more economical going forward as they raised two quick fire white flags from Seán White and a Conor Daly free, 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes.

The teams traded points, which were both frees, Daly for Clon and Lynch converting a close-range placed ball for Valley’s before Darragh Murphy pointed from long-range for Paul Cronin’s team to leave just a point between the teams after the first-quarter, 0-4 to 0-3.

Valley Rovers were reduced to 14 players for ten minutes after 19 minutes, when corner-forward Rory O’Sullivan was given a black-card. The team in green and red took advantage of the extra man as they scored two points on the trot through a Darragh Gough effort and a Liam O’Donovan white flag after being set up by Maurice Shanley.

Valley’s then had a goal opportunity but Lynch’s effort from an acute angle hit the side netting. Gough kicked his second point of the match followed by another Daly free as Clon pushed 0-8 to 0-3 clear after 27 minutes, despite playing against the wind.

Clonakilty's Ben Ridgeway and Valley Rovers Darragh Murphy tussle in the air for the ball during the Bon Secours Hospital PSFC at Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Clonakilty's Ben Ridgeway and Valley Rovers Darragh Murphy tussle in the air for the ball during the Bon Secours Hospital PSFC at Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

O’Sullivan came back on for Valley’s as they landed two points without reply courtesy of a Lynch free and a fine Jacob O’Driscoll effort. Clon went into the dressing ahead by four points when goalkeeper Mark White scored from play following a well worked team move. 0-9 to 0-5 at the interval.

On the resumption, Clonakilty were now aided by the wind and they had some very good chances to extend their lead early on but wayward shooting left them down. Clon pushed five points clear when Ross Mannix pointed but it could have very easily been a goal.

The teams exchanged white flags as Clon maintained a firm grip on proceedings, 0-11 to 0-6 after 38 minutes. Three white flags on the bounce gave Clon an eight point lead before Lynch bisected the posts for the Carrigdhoun outfit.

Clonakilty's Jack O'Mahony wins the ball from Valley Rovers Adam Kenneally during the Bon Secours Hospital PSFC at Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Clonakilty's Jack O'Mahony wins the ball from Valley Rovers Adam Kenneally during the Bon Secours Hospital PSFC at Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The winners pushed nine points clear when netminder Mark White kicked his second point from play, a beauty from long-range, followed by a Seán White effort, 0-16 to 0-7 after 45 minutes. The teams exchanged points as Clon kept their nine point advantage intact.

The game petered out as Clon kicked two of the next three points before sub Ciarán McCarthy scored a consolation goal for Valley’s in injury-time. Shanley raised a white flag right at the end as Clon eased to a comfortable win.

Clonakilty take on Carbery Rangers in the next group-stage game on Sunday, August 20 in Enniskeane at 3pm. Valley Rovers face a pivotal game against Castlehaven the day before in Clonakilty at 5pm.

Scorers for Clonakilty: C Daly 0-5 f, S McEvoy 0-4, S White, D Gough 0-3 each, M White 0-2, L O’Donovan, M Shanley, R Mannix 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: F Lynch 0-7 (0-3 f), C McCarthy 1-0, D Murphy, J O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

CLONAKILTY: M White; L O’Donovan, D Peet, T O’Connell; S White, T Clancy, J O’Mahony; M Shanley, B Ridgeway; D Lowney, D Gough, C Kenneally; R Mannix, C Daly, S McEvoy.

Subs: J Leahy for C Daly (50).

VALLEY ROVERS: E O’Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, T O’Brien, D Muckian; S Lynch, W Hurley, J Kiely; D Murphy, J O’Driscoll; D O’Shea, A Walsh Murphy, A Kenneally; R O’Sullivan, E Delaney, F Lynch.

Subs: B Crowley for D O’Shea (h-t), C McCarthy for A Kenneally (41), D O’Shea for J Kiely (53).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).

More in this section

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Previews The Longshot: Derailing the Dubs something Kerry are no longer used to doing
Cork GAA launches a new streaming service called Rebels Online ahead of the new club championship season
Martina O'Brien: Cork fans can make the difference in Dublin showdown Martina O'Brien: Cork fans can make the difference in Dublin showdown
Cork GAA
<p>Republic of Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford poses for a portrait ahead of his side's international friendly match against Iceland in Turner's Cross, Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Turner’s Cross set to host Republic of Ireland U21 Euro qualifiers starting in September

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more