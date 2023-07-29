Éire Óg edge out Carrigaline thanks to Joe Cooper goal and Chris Kelly's super saves

Éire Óg 1-10 Carrigaline 0-11

A much-improved last quarter from Éire Óg was good enough to secure a crucial win for them in the Bon Secours Premier Senior Football Championship clash at Ballincollig on Saturday.

This was certainly a welcome win for the Ovens side whose defeat to the same side last season put them in a relegation battle with Newcestown before eventually retaining their status. A first-half goal from Joe Cooper was crucial, as was the agility of keeper Chris Kelly, who made three key saves, including a penalty.

It only took Cork football star Colm O’Callaghan 10 seconds to get Éire Óg up and running. The opening exchanges were lively and a Kevin Coakley free brought the sides level.

On the next possession, a pinpoint Jack Sheehan assist found Joe Cooper whose shot gave keeper Callum Dungan no chance with a blistering finish.

However, when Carrigaline reflect they will rue three golden goal opportunities that went a-begging in the first half. A high tackle on Brian Coakley in the 18th minute saw referee Cormac Dineen rightfully award a penalty but Chris Kelly showed his agility to deny Kevin O’Reilly.

Two minutes later a double save by Kelly denied Nathan O’Keeffe and Niall Coakley certain goals before a Jack Kelly point edged Carrigaline ahead at the break, 0-7 to 1-3.

Éire Óg's Eoin O'Shea shoots from Carrigaline's Evan Ryle. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

On the resumption, Éire Óg had the wind advantage but three consecutive Carrigaline points, the last coming from Man of the Match Cian Barry in the 40th minute increased their lead to four.

Éire Óg responded with five scores in a row and Carrigaline looked like a side that had run out of ideas.

To make matters worse their best player Barry received his marching orders for a second yellow card in the 52th minute which put his team under more pressure.

Colm O’Callaghan, who had a quiet game by his standards, showed more intensity when his team needed inspiration.

Veteran Daniel Goulding gave another honest display for the winners with four crucial points before being substituted in added time.

Despite gaining the all-important win Eire Og will be wondering how they failed to score between the 3rd and 17th minute and the 17th and 28th minute in the first half.

Despite finishing the game well they took 11 minutes to register their opening score of the second half.

Former Cill na Martra mentor Kevin O’Sullivan, now at the helm of Carrigaline, will be wondering how they managed to wilt coming down the stretch as his side prepare for a clash with Ballincollig.

As for Éire Óg, their credentials will be tested when they go head against the champions Nemo Rangers.

Scorers for Éire Óg: J Cooper 1-1, D Goulding 0-4 (0-3 f), C O’Callaghan 0-2, J Sheehan, J Murphy, C McGoldrick 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: B Coakley 0-4 (0-2 f), K O’Reilly 0-2, N Coakley, J Kelly, N O’Keeffe, C Barry, C O’Herlihy 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly; J Kelleher, J Mullins, C McGoldrick; D Herlihy, M Griffin, J Kelleher; D McCarthy, C O’Callaghan; D Kelly, J Sheehan, E O’Shea; D Goulding, J Cooper, J Murphy.

Subs: D Dineen for J Kelleher (37), H Murphy for J Sheehan (46), B Hurley for D Goulding (62).

CARRIGALINE: C Duggan; N Quirke, I Sheerin, C O’Herlihy; K Kavanagh, C Barry, D King; Kieran Kavanagh, N O’Keeffe; J Kelly, N Coakley, E Ryle; B Coakley, K O’Reilly, E Desmond.

Subs: C Barrett for J Kelly (44), P Mellett for N O’Keeffe (55), C Murphy for I Sheerin (53).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).