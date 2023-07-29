Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 18:30

Premier SFC: Seán Powter wins it at the death for Douglas against St Michael's

Last year's senior A champions scored two late goals to level but Douglas prevail
Premier SFC: Seán Powter wins it at the death for Douglas against St Michael's

Douglas's Conor Russell wins the ball from St Michael's Seán Keating during the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

Douglas 2-8

St Michael’s 2-7 

Seán Powter was the Douglas hero as he kicked a 65th-minute winner to deny St Michael’s in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC city derby at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

St Michael’s, playing their first top-flight championship game since 2006, trailed by six points with 11 minutes left but looked to have secured a draw when captain Andrew Murphy scrambled home a goal in injury time.

The midfielder had got his head to the ball to send it past Eoghan O'Brien - the first header at Flower Lodge in three and a half decades. In 1988, Michael's had benefited as Nemo Rangers' Dinny Allen had a headed goal disallowed in an SFC game and on this occasion their luck was also in as, while the ball didn't touch the net, the green flag was belatedly waved.

Douglas's Brian Harnett and St Michael's Eoin Hickey go high for the ball during the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Douglas's Brian Harnett and St Michael's Eoin Hickey go high for the ball during the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Having led all through, Douglas might have wavered but kept their heads to get the win as Powter landed the important score. Semi-finalists in 2019 and 2021 but failing to emerge from their group in 2020 and 2022, Douglas will hope that the general pattern continues. With St Finbarr’s and Mallow to come in the group, they will know that improvement is needed but the key fact is that they have the points on the board.

Douglas began with a blitz. After scoring the first two points, in the sixth minute good defensive work by wing-forward Darragh Kelly led to a turnover, allowing Adam Cantwell and Powter – operating at wing-back – to set up Conor Russell for a goal.

After some early nervousness, Michael’s got off the mark with an impressive point from distance by Murphy, but Russell’s free on 11 minutes made it 1-4 to 0-1 and suggested that Douglas’s supremacy would not be shaken.

However, it would take 14 minutes for them to add to their tally as Michael’s belatedly began to get a foothold. Murphy and his midfield partner Eoin Hickey began to find more joy. The latter almost had a lucky goal on 13 – an intended delivery for the full-forward might have ended up in the net as goalkeeper Eoghan O’Brien backpedalled but the custodian was able to get a fist to the ball to send it out for a 45.

Hickey’s individual point did cut the deficit to five and Michael’s could have made more of the territory they were enjoying but Ciarán Kenny and Kevin Hayes Curtin in the Douglas defence were among those to make strong block-downs.

The chances continued to come for the Dazzlers, though, and Rory O’Shaughnessy and Tadgh Deasy (free) brought them to within three as the Douglas wides tally began to grow. The gap of a goal might even have been wiped out Emmet Sheehan tried to play in Daniel Meaney, but Powter read the situation well and Douglas broke quickly, with Brian Hartnett and Adam Cantwell linking for Conor Kingston to end their scoring drought.

Alan O'Hare of Douglas kicks a point despite the attentions of St Michael's duo Andrew Murphy and Luke Carroll during the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Alan O'Hare of Douglas kicks a point despite the attentions of St Michael's duo Andrew Murphy and Luke Carroll during the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Deasy, with another superb free, left it 1-5 to 0-5 as injury time dawned, but Douglas were awarded a penalty before the break.

Cork hurler Shane Kingston had entered the fray as a sub for the injured Eoghan Nash – his first football championship appearance since the 2019 semi-final loss to Nemo Rangers – and his inter-play with O’Hare and Cantwell led to Cantwell being fouled in the large rectangle. Conor Russell’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Martin Burke, though, and the sides went in with a goal between them.

Within a minute of the restart, Douglas threatened a green flag again as Russell threaded a beautiful pass to Cantwell, who was denied only by stout defending from Alan O’Callaghan, but the resistance could not remain indefinitely. With their next attack, Douglas had that second goal as Darragh Kelly and Conor Kingston cut through the Michael’s cover and centre-back Kevin Flahive applied the finish.

There might have been an immediate response in kind from Michael’s as Murphy’s ball goalward was met by the fist of Eric Hegarty but Eoghan O’Brien was able to push the ball on to the bar and away. At the other end, Russell was the architect for a soccer-style chance for Shane Kingston but Burke made another good stop.

After Adam Hennessy and Brian Hartnett exchanged points, the game looked to be creeping towards an eventless ending, but Michael’s were given hope thanks to Falvey’s goal after Mark O’Keeffe had hit the crossbar. The drama increased with Murphy’s late leveller, but Powter had the final say.

Scorers for Douglas: C Russell 1-3 (0-2f), K Flahive 1-0, S Powter, C Kingston, B Hartnett, A O’Hare, A Cantwell 0-1 each.

St Michael’s: A Murphy 1-2, S Falvey 1-0, T Deasy 0-2f, A Hennessy, R O’Shaughnessy, E Hickey 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: E O’Brien; N Lynch, C Kenny, K Hayes Curtin; S Powter, S Wilson, K Flahive; C Kingston, B Hartnett; Darragh Kelly (capt), E Nash, B Lynch; A O’Hare, A Cantwell, C Russell.

Subs: S Kingston for Nash (25, injured), S Aherne for B Lynch (48), D McCarthy for Cantwell (56), B Powter for Kelly (60, injured), J Cunningham for Russell (60).

ST MICHAEL’S: M Burke; S Keating, J Golden, L Carroll; E Sheehan, D Meaney, A O’Callaghan; A Murphy (capt), E Hickey; T Deasy, S Falvey, K Hegarty; A Hennessy, R O’Shaughnessy, E Hegarty.

Subs: L O’Herlihy for O’Shaughnessy (half-time), L O’Sullivan for Hegarty (37), M O’Keeffe for Sheehan, R Kavanagh for Hickey (both 46), E O’Donovan for Falvey (53).

Referee: D Murnane (Macroom).

More in this section

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Previews The Longshot: Derailing the Dubs something Kerry are no longer used to doing
Cork GAA launches a new streaming service called Rebels Online ahead of the new club championship season
Martina O'Brien: Cork fans can make the difference in Dublin showdown Martina O'Brien: Cork fans can make the difference in Dublin showdown
Cork GAA
<p>Republic of Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford poses for a portrait ahead of his side's international friendly match against Iceland in Turner's Cross, Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Turner’s Cross set to host Republic of Ireland U21 Euro qualifiers starting in September

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more