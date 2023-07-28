Carbery Rangers battle back to draw with Castlehaven in Premier SFC

Castlehaven 0-11 Carbery Rangers 0-11

CASTLEHAVEN and Carbery Rangers couldn't be separated in the opening round of the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC at Clonakilty on Friday evening.

This Group A encounter brought a huge crowd to the wonderful Ahamilla venue. James McCarthy’s Haven looked to have done enough leading by two points after 57 minutes but two late points from Ross levelled the game. A winner didn’t come to fruition.

Castlehaven were without Brian Hurley, with the Cork footballer still struggling to shake off his hamstring injury but could be back for the next game.

Carbery Rangers hit the first two scores inside six minutes from a pair of frees from goalkeeper Paul Shanahan, sublime kicks against the wind.

Castlehaven, with the aid of a slight wind in the first half, struggled to break down their rivals in the early stages but did get a point after eight minutes through a fisted Jamie O’Driscoll effort. This derby was a keenly contested, it was never going to be any different.

Haven slowly came into it after a sluggish start and a long-range point from Conor Cahalane levelled the game after 13 minutes. Darragh Hayes converted a close-range free for Ross before the Haven’s kicking left them down, registering five wides in the opening 23 minutes.

James McCarthy’s side nudged ahead thanks to two mighty Jack Cahalane white flags before Hayes drew Ross level. Jack Cahalane went off injured in a blow for the team in blue and white before a Mark Collins free gave the Haven a 0-5 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

Carbery Rangers' John Hodnett and Barry Kerr tackling Conor Cahalane. Picture: Denis Boyle

On the resumption, with Carbery Rangers now aided by the slight wind, Ross drew level three minutes into the new half courtesy of Ciarán Santry. By the 38th minutes, the game was right in the balance, with the teams level at 0-7 each. Hayes pushed Ross ahead but it could have easily been a goal. Haven netminder Darragh Cahalane making a fantastic save to push the ball over the bar.

The encounter tipped along, a Collins free levelling the game with 15 minutes remaining. The sides traded white flags before frees from Collins and Damien Cahalane gave the Haven a two-point cushion after 54 minutes. Ross rallied and two late points levelled the match. Both were frees from netminder Shanahan and John O'Rourke. Sandwiched between the two points, Collins received a black card and Ronan Walsh picked up a second yellow card as Haven were reduced to 13 players.

A winner couldn’t be found in the four minutes of injury time as the teams must settle for a point apiece.

Scorers for Castlehaven: M Collins 0-3 f, C Cahalane, J Cahalane 0-2 each, S Browne, D Cahalane (f), C Maguire, J O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 0-4 (0-1 f), P Shanahan, J O’Rourke 0-3 f each, C Santry 0-1.

CASTLEHAVEN: Darragh Cahalane; J O’Regan, R Maguire, R Walsh; T O’Mahony, Damien Cahalane, C O’Sullivan; C Cahalane, M Collins; A Whelton, C Maguire, S Browne; J O’Driscoll, J Cahalane, M Hurley.

Subs: R Minihane for J Cahalane (31, inj), J O’Neill for C Cahalane (57).

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; K Scannell, J Kevane, C Daly; B Hodnett, B Kerr, N Keane; B Shanahan, J Fitzpatrick; J O’Rourke, D Hayes, J O’Riordan; P O’Rourke, J Hodnett, C Santry.

Subs: A Jennings for N Keane (h-t), D O’Dwyer for J Kevane (53), J Hayes for D Hayes, Paul Hodnett for J Hodnett (both 54), Paudie Hodnett for A Jennings (60, inj).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).