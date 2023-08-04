Premier Intermediate Hurling: Your guide to the 2023 group stages

SINCE the PIHC was introduced back in 2004 it hasn’t disappointed.

It is arguably one of the most exciting, competitive and unpredictable hurling championships in Cork. There wouldn’t have been many this time last year that would have predicted Inniscarra as the 2022 winners. But, by the end of another enthralling Co-Op SuperStores PIHC, the Muskerry team were the last ones standing.

Ballinhassig, Castlelyons and Ballincollig are the teams to beat in the championship this season.

Group A:

Ballincollig, Dungourney, Castlelyons, Bandon.

Ballincollig had an excellent league season, gaining promotion from Division 2, but they know only too well that the championship is where they will be judged. The Village haven’t won the first game in the hurling championship since beating Inniscarra’s second team back in 2017 when they were down in the then IHC. The Collig take on IAHC winners Dungourney tomorrow in Cobh at 7.30pm.

Can the Dwyer brothers Johnny and Danny guide Ballincollig to the senior ranks this season? Pic: Larry Cummins

The Muskerry side have a very talented team. Cork U20 players James Dwyer, Tadhg O’Connell and Brian Keating are key figures and with Cian Dorgan and Cian O’Driscoll also in the forward area, there is no shortage of firepower. Jordan Murray is out due to injury, which is a blow in defence.

Dungourney surprised many by winning the IAHC in 2022. They will be eager to make an impact at this grade. In Jack Leahy, the Imokilly side have one of the best forwards in this grade while Dylan Healy is a tigerish defender.

Castlelyons have been tipped as likely winners of this grade for a number of years but as of yet that county title has remained elusive. Former Cork selector Noel Furlong is the new boss and he could get that extra 10% required to get Castlelyons over the line. The East-Cork team will be favourites to defeat Bandon in their first game on Sunday in Ballyanly at 2pm.

Bandon reached the last eight last season, beaten by Ballinhassig on a score line of 2-18 to 1-19. Getting to that stage again will be a challenge. Young Charlie Long will lead the Lilywhites charge.

Group B:

Ballymartle, Carrigaline, Éire Óg, Valley Rovers.

A Carrigdhoun derby to start this group. A large crowd is expected in Shamrocks tomorrow at 1pm for the meeting of Ballymartle and Carrigaline. In what is a very difficult group to predict, winning the first game will be huge.

The other match in the group is between two teams looking to improve on last season. Éire Óg had to beat Youghal to avoid the drop while Valley Rovers finished third in their group. Ballymaw is the venue tomorrow at 3pm.

Group C:

Castlemartyr, Ballinhassig, Watergrasshill, Kilworth.

After being within literally seconds away from reaching the senior ranks last season, it will be interesting how Castlemartyr react. Inniscarra defeated the East-Cork team in the final after a replay with a goal from Colm Casey in the last puck of the game to win the match for Scarra by a point. The journey starts for the team in red and white on Sunday at 2pm in Ballygarvan against the favourites for the championship Ballinhassig.

Castlemartyr's Ciarán Joyce wins the sliotar from Castlelyons Colm Spillane during the Co-Op SuperStores PIHC semi final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Blues have been contenders since their relegation from the top flight back in 2013. They have a very balanced team and add in the two O’Sullivan brothers, Darragh and Adam, two young gems, and the coaching expertise of Seán Guiheen and Eoin Galvin and that’s why Ballinhassig are fancied to finally get over the line this year.

Watergrasshill and Kilworth meet on Sunday in Rathcormac at 2pm in a significant game for both considering the quality of the other two teams in the group. A defeat for either in this one would be a big blow.