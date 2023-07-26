Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 20:50

Second half goals secure win for Douglas over Bishopstown in Premier 1 Minor Football Championship

Douglas' Sean Coakley on the ball from Bishopstown's Harrison Grant during the Reblevl Og premier 1 MFC game at Bishopstown. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Rory Noonan

Douglas 4-12

Bishopstown 2-8

DOUGLAS got their Rebel Óg Premier 1 championship campaign off to a winning start at Bishopstown on Wednesday night.

The defending champions, who also won the U16 title last year, showed they won’t be giving up their crown easily after a hard-fought win over the home side.

The scoreline is probably not a fair reflection as it was close for long periods but four second-half goals from the visitors saw them run out deserving winners in the end.

Bishopstown took the lead just three minutes in when a free from Bill Cahill was fisted to the back of the net by Neil Crowley.

Bishopstown's Neil Crowley celebrates his goal with Jack Tompkins against Douglas during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC game at Bishopstown. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Bishopstown's Neil Crowley celebrates his goal with Jack Tompkins against Douglas during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC game at Bishopstown. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

But it took Douglas just five minutes to get back on level terms when Cork minor Sean Coakley hit three points in a row, the last from a free.

The Town regained the lead when Cahill scored from a free, before Mark O’Brien, also from a placed ball, had the sides level again.

Douglas were down to 14 after 15 minutes when Jack O’Brien got a black card and the Town made it count.

Cahill added his second, before Harry Wixted and Harrison Grant added a point apiece, to make it 1-4 to 0-4 with 23 minutes gone.

The Town were dealt a blow when Jerry O’Mahony, who had been playing well at corner-back, had to go off injured.

Late on Coakley reduced the deficit as the home side lead by 1-4 to 0-5 at half-time.

Gary Holland increased their lead before O’Brien and Sam Sheedy were on target for Douglas.

Bishopstown's Neil Crowley wins the ball from Douglas' Eoin Kelly during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC game at Bishopstown. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Bishopstown's Neil Crowley wins the ball from Douglas' Eoin Kelly during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC game at Bishopstown. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

A second Town goal, this time Cahill raising a green flag looked like it had turned the game in their favour as they led 2-6 to 0-7.

But Douglas responded in style and before they raised a green flag could have had two more, with Cormac Bohan saving superbly from Coakley and Ronan Dooley also going close.

With 40 minutes played O’Brien raised their first green flag, with Coakley adding a point and five minutes later they had their second.

Jamie O’Brien burst forward to find the back of the net, to make it 2-9 to 2-7.

Cahill added a point for the Town in the 47th minute, which proved to be their last score.

A brilliant run from James O’Leary saw him raise Douglas’ third green flag, with Keelan Kavanagh adding a point to make it 3-11 to 2-8.

Bishopstown's Jack Tompkins shoots from Douglas' Calvin Kilbride during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC game at Bishopstown. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Bishopstown's Jack Tompkins shoots from Douglas' Calvin Kilbride during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC game at Bishopstown. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Coakley got the goal his display deserved as Douglas took the points to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Scorers for Douglas: S Coakley 1-6 (3f), M O’Brien 1-3 (2f), J O’Brien, J O’Leary 1-0 each, D Reddington, S Sheedy, K Kavanagh 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: B Cahill 1-5 (4f), N Crowley 1-0, H Wixted, H Grant, G Holland 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: J O’Flaherty; D McPhaidin, B O’Hehir, E Kelly; S Sheedy, O Haynes Barry, J O’Brien; F Walsh, D Reddington; R Dooley, J O’Brien, C Kilbride; S Coakley, M O’Brien, J O’Leary.

Sub: K Kavanagh for J O’Brien (53).

BISHOPSTOWN: C Bohan; J O’Mahony, C Vaughan, H Wixted; C Caplice, Denis Murphy, H Grant; O Foley, Daniel Murphy, G Holland, C Murray, Se Rian Clarke; J Tompkins, N Crowley, B Cahill.

Subs: B O’Callaghan for J O’Mahony (25 inj), C Galvin for C Murray (48), B O’Brien for Se Rian Clarke, D O’Rourke for J Tompkins (both 58).

Referee: John Holly, St Michael’s.

