Eddie Goulding's career within several sports and clubs deserves special recognition

THERE are many sports people in this city and county that seldom or never get recognised for their dedication to their respective codes and a recent visit to Hollymount on Cork’s northside was a memorable one for me.

Eddie Goulding, (77), who played at the age of 17 with Cork Hibernians was a key figure with various clubs before finally hanging up his boots at the age of 47.

It all began for Eddie when he was approached as a youngster to play with Southend United in 1960.

The following season Southend reached the Evans Cup final in Dublin but were defeated 1-0 by Dublin side Bolton Athletic.

Spells with Castleview, Bridewell and Everton followed but his debut for Cork Hibernians was a memory to savour.

Hibs drew 1-1 with Drumcondra at Flower Lodge as Eddie reflected on that memorable day.

“I had played with the reserves in the morning and went to Flower Lodge to see the first team play.

Brideville: Back: Tom Daly, Tony Fitzgerald, Joe O’Grady, Pat O’Connor, Mossie Twomey, Eddie Goulding. Front: Tommy Long, John Twomey, Jack Collins, Donal O’Brien, Johnny O’Connor.

“Tommy Moroney the manager of Hibs asked me how I performed in the reserves game and I told him I had scored and assisted another one.

“Johnny Kingston had failed to travel from Dublin and I was called up to lead the attack but that game was a lucky omen for Hibs as they followed up by winning their next two games,” he said.

Bridewell was next on the agenda for Eddie that included the legendary Joe O’Grady and Eddie O’Connell.

In 1964 Eddie lined out Everton as he continued to shine on many football grounds around this city and county.

When you hear of former players like Finbarr Connolly, Connie O’Mahony and Johnny Connors one would realise the standard that Eddie reached during his illustrious career.

Soccer wasn’t the only sport that Eddie was associated with as he lined out with St Vincent’s and ironically his present residence lies adjacent with the club on the Blarney Road.

After giving his life to soccer it was ironic that he finished his career with Northvilla in the AUL at the tender age of 47.

“I just loved the sport and as I kept myself in good shape but I played as long that my body allowed me too and then sadly I got the message to pack in.”

Eddie recalls the brilliance of playing with Johnny Connors as the best player he played with during his illustrious career and also identified the former Cork Celtic player John Coughlan as a tough opponent.

On the family side Eddie married his beautiful wife Theresa in 1971 at the Church of Resurrection in Farranree and they were blessed with five children John, Audrey, Kevin, Liz and Claire.

The Everton team on their debut in the AUL in 1964 back row from left, Tom Twomey, Donie Duff, Denis Kennefick, Tony Scanlon, Stephen O'Keeffe, Dan Joe Roche, Timmy McCarthy, Connie Mahony, Christy McGuikan, John Scanlon, Eddie Goulding, William Higgins.

In 2021 Eddie and Teresa renewed their marriage vows on their 50th anniversary and it was evident during this interview that family loyalty is a priority in their household.

Indeed late in his career Eddie played a Junior football clash with his son John for St Vincent’s against Passage in a Seandun league game.

The sporting skills of Eddie was passed on to his sons as John captained St Vincent’s Minor B side to win the county football championship against Carbery Rangers in 1989.

Kevin the second son of Eddie and Theresa is another keen sportsman having played his entire career with St Vincent’s where he won two county Premier Intermediate football championships in 2006 and 2012.

Following his father’s footsteps Kevin also played soccer with Castleview where he helped the club win the Munster Senior League First Division in 2004 and the Premier Division the following season.

“I suppose every father and mother likes to speak highly about their children and we are very proud with all our children and grandchildren.”

On the work side Eddie was a renowned painter and decorator and had the distinction of painting the home of the famous actress Maureen O’Hara in west Cork.

Everton AUL Saxone Cup & League 2 winners 1964-65. Back: William Higgins, Dan O'Mahony, Dan Joe Roche, William Lingane, Denis Dalton, Mick Crinnion, Steve O'Keeffe. Front: Stephen Feeney, Connie O'Mahony, John Scanlon, Eddie Goulding, Roy O'Sullivan.

“As I loved to sing I am sure Maureen enjoyed listening to me during my time in her home and to be honest she was such a nice person it was hard to believe how famous she was.”

Nowadays Eddie and his beautiful wife Teresa are enjoying retirement with their family firmly on their side.

One of his favourite songs is ‘My Way’ and four lines from the lyrics sum up the colourful life of Eddie.

“Regrets, I’ve had a few But then again too few to mention, I did what I had to do, I saw it through without exemption.”

Respect comes in two unchangeable steps.

Giving it and receiving it.

Thanks for the memories Eddie.