Luke Connolly out of Nemo's opening Premier SFC game against Ballincollig

LUKE Connolly is out of Nemo Rangers opening Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC game against Ballincollig on Friday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

The former Cork senior footballer will be in Australia cheering on his sister Megan in the Women’s World Cup. Connolly will be back for the remainder of the championship as Nemo hope to land back-to-back county titles. The Trabeg side are in action against Éire Óg in round two of the group-stage on Sunday, August 20 at 4pm in Páirc Uí Rinn before finishing their Group B campaign against Carrigaline on Sunday, September 10 in Ballygarvan at 4pm.

Connolly has been impressive in the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 football league this year but was a big miss for their league final defeat against St Finbarr’s with the forward sitting out that game due to an injury, not thought to be anything serious.

Connolly was outstanding for Nemo last year as they won yet another Andy Scannell Cup. The 30 year old was particularly impressive in the county final win over the Barrs. When he does touch down from down under, he will be integral for Nemo. A player Cork senior football manager John Cleary will be without a doubt keeping a close eye on.

Sticking with the same game, Cork senior footballer Luke Fahy is a major doubt for Ballincollig against the reigning champions. Fahy, who has been a key player for Cleary’s Rebels this season went off injured after 59 minutes in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final win over Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh just over four weeks ago.

Luke Fahy had an impressive season with Cork. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

The 25 year old has had a solid campaign for Cork making the wing-back position his own in what was his breakthrough season for the senior footballers.

The defender will be a big loss for Podsie O’Mahony’s charges in the opening game if he doesn’t recover in time as they aim to build on the 2022 season when they reached the last four where Friday’s opponents won by ten points in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on that particular occasion. The Mid-Cork team have a three week gap to their next championship game when they will take on Carrigaline on Sunday, August 20 with a 2pm start in Páirc Uí Rinn.

It will remain to be seen whether the three week break will be of any benefit to Fahy, if he doesn't play on Friday. After that Carrigaline game, the Village have another three week gap to their next and hugely important final game against near neighbours Éire Óg on Sunday, September 10 at 4pm in Coachford. No matter what happens in the first two championship games, there will be a lot riding on that local derby for many reasons. A match that will no doubt bring a huge crowd to Coachford.