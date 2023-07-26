Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 08:23

Casey's desire to play League of Ireland football sees him leave behind the Irish amateur team

Luke Casey of Republic of Ireland, third from right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Amateur International match between Republic of Ireland and Wales at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Barbara O'Connell

A decision to leave behind a career with the Irish amateur soccer team might seem a surprise to many but the lure of playing league of Ireland football was enough to sway youngster Luke Casey to join First division side Cobh Ramblers.

The former Rockmount star made the decision to leave not only his Whitechurch club but he also gave up the opportunity of playing Internationally with the Amateur squad and while the decision was a difficult one, it’s one he is satisfied about making as he looks forward to a promising career at LOI level.

“My move to Cobh came about just after the regions cup,” said Casey. 

"I got a call and obviously took some time to think about it. I was going on holidays so it gave me a bit of time to think about and after a few days I made the decision and it wasn’t easy knowing what I was leaving behind but I felt playing at a higher level is something I wanted to try so I decided to make the move. 

"So far I’ve played one game coming on against Finn Harps. I played about twenty minutes and while the result didn’t go our way in the end it was a great feeling getting on the pitch.

“I felt like I’ve settled in well all the lads have been welcoming and having knowing a few of them from playing against them it’s probably been made easier to settle in and feel comfortable.

“It definitely is a step up but I think having played with Rockmount it’s made that step up feel a bit smaller.

“I believe I am ready for this level and I’ll show it when I get my chance. 

"I’ve had invaluable experiences up to now with Rockmount and the Irish amateurs so hopefully I can bring that into Cobh and the league of Ireland.

“League of Ireland is something I’ve always wanted for sure but I felt like I had to wait for the right opportunity and I feel like now is the right opportunity with Cobh to do that.

“I think for this season my goals would be to keep making squads and force my way into the team by showing how good I am to the manager and coaching staff in training and to get a place in the play offs and take it from there.

“I think the Cobh squad is the best it has been in a long time. 

"The standard and quality of players is really high. There’s a lot of really good players and I think it shows with their place in the table.

“Right now I just need to be be patient and wait for my chance and when it comes take it. 

"Being a big player with Rockmount is something that I took in my stride and hopefully with Cobh I’ll be able to do that too. I definitely feel like I can help the team. 

"Hopefully I’ll be able to show my qualities when I'm given my chance.

“Leaving Rockmount was definitely one of the hardest decisions I’ve made as I know what I’m leaving behind. 

"They’ve been the best team in country for the past two seasons and without a doubt they’ll be up there again this season and many more. 

"They were a massive support in me going and they were happy for me to push on and go to the next level.

“Leaving behind the Irish amateurs was extremely difficult for me but moving to league of Ireland with Cobh is something I’ve wanted for a while. 

"I played four times with Ireland this year including the regions cup against the Basque region, Spain, Germany and Bosnia. 

"Putting on the green jersey is something that I’ll never forget and it was something I never took for granted. 

"But for now my focus is with Cobh and I am looking forward to next weekends game against Longford.” 

As we see a growing interest in the women’s game it was refreshing to hear Casey acknowledge the achievements of the women and his keen interest in their performances in the World Cup.

“Today I’m looking forward to supporting the Irish women’s team as they take on Canada.

The women’s game not just in this country but globally has grown massively in the last few years and I think everyone has got behind it.

“We love the game and as Irish people we should all be supporting one another and encourage one another to play at the highest level possible. I’m happy with the path I’m on at the moment.” 

Cork Soccer
