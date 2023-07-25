Tom Newall will be greatly missed by all in Cork draghunting

THE news last week that HTA stalwart Tom Newall (86) had passed away was met with shock by many in the Cork City and County Harriers association.

Tom was a the longest life member in the HTA giving over 75 years of service and at the time of his death was still a member of the present executive committee.

His relationship with Cork was unique attending the Donal O’Mahony memorial meeting at Blarney for 15 consecutive years up to 2015 but sadly the trip became too much for him and his beautiful wife Christine.

When Tom first came on the Cork scene he was close friends of the late Tommy West of Northern United and Donal O’Mahony Northern Hunt.

When once asked about his relationship with Cork his reply was swift.

“The magic of the city and the people of Cork is something that will always touch my heart,” he said.

English visitors, Joe Feron, Tom Newall, Tony Jackson, Chris Quirke, Michael Hall, Catherine Harald and Paul Smith at the Evening Echo Donie O'Mahony annual draghunt in Newcastle, Blarney. Picture: Richard Mills.

When there was a breakdown in communications between the HTA in Cumbria and Ireland it was Tom and the former Cork association secretary Marie Keating that solved the crisis.

Back in Cumbria Tom was known for being a stickler for rules to be followed but some folk didn’t agree with his stance in that department.

In 1998 he received the Person of the Year award in Copeland for his services to the sport and at the dinner one could see the pride he had in getting recognised.

When this scribe worked for the Whitehaven News in Cumbria I had the honour of interviewing Tom in the eighties and he had some forthright views on the sport.

“I am not happy with the number of hounds that are presently interfering as I get lots of stick from owners when giving them a yellow card but it’s very simple I was only following procedure.”

Tom also made a point that close breeding had gotten out of hand and felt going back to the foxhound pack would likely straighten up the hounds again.

I was honoured when Tom arrived on Leeside he would stay at our house and over many years I got to appreciate the honesty of the man.

As Tom did not like travelling by plane it was a ritual for him and Christine to travel by ferry to Belfast.

Before making his way to Cork he would visit many counties in Ireland as both he and Christine basically loved the picturesque spots in this country.

When Tom told me 6pm would be his arrival time in Cork it wouldn’t be five too or five past as he was always on the button.

RECOGNITION

In 2015 The Echo recognised his contribution to the sport of draghunting in Cork and I presented him with a bronze statue at the Castle Hotel in Blarney.

Leaving my house that year I could see the sadness in his eyes knowing that his Cork journey was over and to be honest my wife Gloria and I were also emotional.

When Tom celebrated his 80th birthday I made the journey to Cumbria along with my wife and late brother Paudie to join in.

Men like Tom are a thing of the past in the sport as he always ensured that the ship was steered in the correct direction.

Speaking to his broken-hearted wife Christine in recent days was intriguing as we reminisced about the wonderful and memorable memories we shared together.

So farewell Tom you always be remembered on Leeside as your love and honesty for the sport was unique.

Thanks for the Memories.

May he Rest in Peace.