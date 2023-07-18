Highly-rated Ian Jones to join Cork hurlers as S&C coach

Ian Jones is set to take up a role as strength and conditioning coach with the Cork senior hurling team.

The Bishopstown native, who played Cork in minor, U21 and senior football as well as representing his club in the 2012 Cork SHC final, is currently the head of athletic development with Setanta College and brings a vast level of experience.

Ian Jones of Bishopstown in action against Dohenys in the 2011 Cork SFC. Picture: Dan Linehan

Over the past decade or so, he has worked with Hockey Ireland, London Welsh RFC, USA Rugby, Penn State Universtity, NFL sides the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans as well as the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football, Wagner College and the University of New Orleans.

Jones, who succeeds Stephen Casey in Pat Ryan's backroom team, also holds a post as the head of athletic development for Bishopstown GAA, camogie and ladies' football clubs.