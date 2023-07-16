Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 16:26

St Finbarr's lift Junior 3 League title after extra time cracker with Blackrock

Kevin O'Flynn and Ian O'Callaghan shared 0-12 from play for the Blues at Ballinlough
St Finbarr's, the AOS Security Management Solutions Seandún Division 3 Junior Hurling League champions at Ballinlough.

John Leonard

St Finbarr’s 1-25 Blackrock 2-18 (AET)

St Finbarr’s won the AOS Security Management Solutions Seandún Division 3 Junior Hurling League title as they defeated Blackrock after extra time in the decider at Ballinlough.

This game could have gone either way, with extra time looming, as the Togher side had to withstand a late rally from Blackrock, which yielded two goals. A last-gasp equalising point for St Finbarr’s sent the game to extra time. 

Both sides could not be separated before the Togher side restricted Blackrock to a single point in the second period of extra time.

In the opening half, St Finbarr’s net-minder Pat Kenneally pulled off some spectacular saves, while things were level on the scoreboard at the interval at eight points apiece.

The Togher side upped the ante in the third quarter as they outscored Blackrock by six points to two to give themselves a lead of 0-14 to 0-10.

Entering the final quarter, St Finbarr’s Kevin O’Flynn and Blackrock’s James Allen traded pointed frees, before Blackrock had the Togher side on the back foot.

Barry Grainger and Paddy O’Farrell got a goal each from the corner of the St Finbarr’s square in the space of three minutes to put Blackrock in the driving seat by the minimum.

Ronan Garvan extended Blackrock’s lead by two points, but this was cancelled out by points from Ian O’Callaghan and O’Flynn. This tied the scores at 2-13 to 0-19 and sent the game into extra time.

Both sides scored four points apiece as the scoreline read 2-17 to 0-23 after the first period of extra time.

St Finbarr’s seized the initiative in the second period of extra time as they outscored Blackrock by 1-2 to 0-1.

Seandún chairman Michael Higgins presenting the trophy to St Finbarr's Junior B winning captain Pat Kenneally.
Scorers for St Finbarr’s: K O’Flynn 0-11 (0-3 f, 0-1 65); F Linnane 1-2; I O’Callaghan 0-5; R Bennett, Barry Mannion 0-2 each; O Murphy, S O’Sullivan, J Goggin 0-1 each.

Blackrock: J Allen 0-9 (0-6 f); J O’Farrell 1-4; B Grainger 1-2; R Garvan 0-2; R Buckley 0-1.

ST FINBARR'S: P Kenneally; J Duggan, P O’Brien, S Goggin; Bryan Mannion, Barry Mannion, O Murphy; R Fitzpatrick, D Dwane; S Dwane, K O’Flynn, I O’Callaghan; R Bennett, J Goggin, F Linnane.

Subs: L O’Shea for D Dwane (51), S O’Sullivan for Barry Mannion (67), W Flood for R Bennett (70), S Kiely for O’Callaghan (79).

BLACKROCK: D Murphy; J O’Brien, C Coakley, D Browne; K Morgan, P Bennett, R Cregan; L O’Sullivan, E Sheehan; N Adams, J Allen, E Coughlan; B Grainger, P Lynch, J O’Farrell.

Subs: P O’Brien for Coughlan (15, inj), D Cashman for Sheehan (39), R Garvan for Adams, R Buckley for O’Sullivan (both (42), T Harrington for Lynch (60+, inj).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).

