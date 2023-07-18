Muskerry GAA preview: Canovee and Ballinora early favourites for Mid Cork glory

THE 2023 Muskerry GAA championship launch took place recently in Cloughduv.

There was naturally great excitement in the air with the championship season nearly upon us. Among the large attendance were players from the clubs i nvolved in the Ross Oil JAFC and the MJK Oils JAHC. Club delegates and a number of members of various management teams were also present.

There will be a new winner in the JAFC in Mid-Cork this year after Kilmurry went up in 2022. Canovee will start as favourites closely followed by the likes of Aghinagh, Inniscarra and Grenagh while second teams Ballincollig and Éire Óg should be competitive.

Canovee footballer William Ahern is looking forward to the new championship campaign and says being favourites for the competition isn’t something that is weighing on their shoulders.

“The preparations have gone really well, we had an excellent league so hopefully we can bring that into where it really matters. What I have found this year compared to other years is that we really have strength in depth now, a lot of young players were given a chance in the league and they have raised standards without a doubt.

One of the biggest things we have dealt with this year is not listening to the outside noise. We know what we have to do.”

Former Castletownbere footballer Donagh Wiseman is a shrewd new addition to manager John O’Brien’s backroom team this season and Ahern has praised his impact on the squad.

“Donagh has been a breath of fresh air to be honest. He’s a very cool customer. When he talks everyone listens to him, he was a fantastic footballer so he has something about him. He has been a huge addition and has made an awful difference so far, long may it last.”

Aghinagh won the Muskerry JAFC for the very first time in their history back in 2021 and made it back to the decider last year where Kilmurry proved too strong. The Rusheen-based outfit are happy with how things are going according to their industrious player Matthew McCarthy.

“We had a great league campaign gaining promotion from the Cork Credit Unions Division 7 football league.

"We know we didn’t do ourselves justice in the final against Kilmurry last year so we were looking for a solid league campaign this season to set us up nicely for the championship.

"Last year was bitterly disappointing to go so close to winning back-to-back titles, but it’s a big motivation going into the new championship season to try and win it for a second time in three years. We are pleased with the preparations and are relishing the challenges that will come very soon.”

Representatives of clubs taking part in the 2023 Muskerry GAA Farho Heating Under 21 Hurling Championship with Board Officers, Ed Warren, Vice Chairman, Dave Lee, Development Officer and Anne O'Riordan, PRO. Picture: Mike English

Ballinora will be warm favourites to lift a third consecutive Muskerry JAHC title this year. Grenagh and the likes of second strings Inniscarra and Blarney should be there or thereabouts.

Ballinora played in the RedFM Division 7 hurling league this campaign as they finished in third position, narrowly missing out on promotion.

Club secretary Willie Lyons is hopeful the tough games will stand to Don O’Brien’s charges. “It was totally different to what the team was used to.

We played a lot of teams, many for the first time in a long time and it gave the management an opportunity to try new things against different systems.

"Overall, we were happy enough with the league, held our own and were unlucky to miss out on promotion. We were delighted to finish the league season with a brilliant away win at a very good Ballinascarthy team which has set us up nicely for what will be a tough Mid-Cork championship.

"We know we are favourites for the title but it’s something that didn’t bother the team last year and it shouldn’t hinder them this season.”

Representatives of clubs competing in the 2023 Muskerry GAA Junior B Hurling Championship with Beatrice Hammond, Oriel House Hotel sponsors. Included are Anne O'Riordan, PRO and Dave Lee, Development Officer. Picture: Mike English

Ballinora’s Shane Kingston had an awesome season at full-back for the Cork U20 hurlers as they claimed the Munster and All-Ireland titles. Lyons says Kingston has created a really positive vibe around the club.

“What Shane achieved with the Cork U20s was brilliant. The club was so proud of him. When he came back to Ballinora after the All-Ireland there was and still is a great buzz around. It’s great to have a role model in the club.”