Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 19:00

Cork City sign Lithuanian midfielder Rokas Stanulevičius 

Cork City FC announce the signing of Rokas Stanulevičius, subject to international clearance. Pic credit: CorkCityFC.ie

Dylan O’ Connell

CORK CITY have signed midfielder Rokas Stanulevičius, with the deal subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old moves to Turner’s Cross following spells in Romania, Lithuania, and Israel.

Speaking to the club’s media team, he said: “First of all, I am really happy and honoured to be part of Cork City FC. 

"I did not know too much about the club before, but then I heard that club played in the Europa League against Ekranas from Lithuania in 2005. 

"I was there in the youth academy of Ekranas, and I remember I was at the game.

”I am a team player, and I will give everything for the team in every game. I hope that the fans will see more long shots, passes and stability from the middle. 

"I trained with my teammates this morning and everybody greeted me warmly. 

"The quality of the training was great and I think the team have all the conditions to succeed.” 

City’s Sporting Director, Liam Buckley, said: “I am delighted to get Rokas on board, and I think he will be a very good addition to our squad. 

"He’s a good passer of the ball, he can get around the pitch well and links the play well, so I think he can help us improve. 

"He has a good range of passing and he is also an experienced player, so I am pleased to add him to the squad.” 

Stanulevičius is the third addition to the team during the summer transfer window. 

The first player City squired was forward Conor Drinan from Cobh Ramblers, and he made his debut against St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday at Richmond Park.

Tiernan Brooks also started his first game for the Rebel Army after signing on loan from Notts County in EFL League Two.

The Irish U21 international had been waiting for international clearance to come through after travelling to Cork.

“I’ve been over since last week, so I have got to know the lads and trained with them and I have really enjoyed it,” he told the club’s media team.

“It’s a good group here and I want to play my part in helping the club move up the league table. 

"I played at Turner’s Cross for the Under 21s back in March, and I am looking forward to playing there again in front of the City fans.” Buckley welcomed the signing given his experience with the Irish U21s.

“Tiernan is an Irish underage international who will strengthen us in the goalkeeping department,” he said.

“It is important to have competition in every position, and Tiernan will give us that. 

"He has been in with us since the weekend and he’s done very well. I am delighted to have him on board, and I am sure the Cork City fans will give him a great welcome.”

