Mark Kennefick fires Ballygarvan to league glory against Tracton

Divisional rivals played out a lively RedFM Division 6 decider at Carrigaline
Paddy Ryan, Ballygarvan, jumps for the sliotar with Alan Kiely, Tracton, in the RedFM Division 6 final at Carrigaline. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Ballygarvan 1-17 Tracton 0-16 

BALLYGARVAN edged out divisional rivals Tracton to win the RedFM Division 6 Hurling League title at Carrigaline on Saturday afternoon.

Ballygarvan came into this decider having won all seven league games meanwhile Tracton’s only defeat in the regular league campaign was against them, so this encounter had all the makings of a brilliant final between the two premier junior clubs and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

On a fine day for a game of hurling played in front of a big crowd, the teams exchanged the first four points inside four minutes. Ballygarvan, coached by former Kerry hurler John Griffin, then pounced for a goal after eight minutes, the vastly experienced Mark Kennefick, still delivering for his club, was quickest to react to the bouncing ball and made no mistake from close-range. 

The sides traded points before Ciarán McIntyre sent over a beauty of a point for the winners. Mark Byrne pointed from a free for Tracton until Ballygarvan goalkeeper Daniel Mackey made a point-blank save to deny Byrne a certain goal. Kennefick converted a free for his team until the Ballygarvan netminder Mackey made another outstanding save, this time denying Michael O’Sullivan a green flag. Points from Paul O’Riordan and Rory Sinclair kept Tracton in touch, 1-5 to 0-6 after 20 minutes.

The team in red and white pushed four points clear with two consecutive white flags until Tracton finished the half strongly with three points, two Byrne frees and an effort from substitute Dan Harrington, 1-7 to 0-9 at the short whistle.

Tadhg O'Sullivan, Ballygarvan, battling Graeme Webb and Michael O'Sullivan, Tracton. Picture: Jim Coughlan
On the resumption, the Minane Bridge-based team managed by former Innniscarra boss Paul McCarthy, had a couple of goal chances inside the first two minutes of the new half but nothing came to fruition. Ballygarvan held a one-point advantage after 36 minutes, 1-9 to 0-11 before they landed two quick-fire points. The teams exchanged points with the Garvans ahead, 1-12 to 0-12 with 15 minutes remaining.

The new league champions pushed 1-16 to 0-13 clear with six minutes to go and despite Tracton hitting three of the last four points, Ballygarvan had done enough.

The team in red and white will head into the Co-Op SuperStores Cork premier JHC with a swagger and one of the teams fancied to go all the way. Griffin’s charges face Barryroe in the first group-stage game on Saturday, August 5 at 4pm in Bandon. That particular group is very interesting with Milford and Kilbrittain also in it, teams who have aspirations of winning the county.

Tracton will take stock ahead of their opening game against Argideen Rangers on Sunday, August 6 at 2pm in Ballinspittle. Second teams Glen Rovers and Erin’s Own make up that group.

Scorers for Ballygarvan: M Kennefick 1-9 (0-7 f), G White 0-4, C McIntyre 0-2, D Mackey (f), M Sheehan 0-1 each.

Tracton: M Byrne 0-10 f, R Sinclair 0-2, G Webb, M O’Sullivan, P O’Riordan, D Harrington 0-1 each.

BALLYGARVAN: D Mackey; C Mackey, T O’Sullivan, P Ryan; D O’Sullivan, P Sexton, C O’Leary; C McIntyre, A Noonan; M Cussen (c), G White, P Sheehan; N Dowd, M Kennefick, M Sheehan.

Subs: D McCarthy for M Sheehan (24, inj), S Buckley for M Kennefick (61).

TRACTON: K Lyons; D Good, T McGuinness, C McGuiness; K Healy, D Byrne, R Sinclair; J Good (c), D O’Flaherty; C Quinn, G Webb, M O’Sullivan; M Byrne, P O’Riordan, A Kiely.

Subs: D Harrington for A Kiely (28), D Kidney for T McGuinness (38, inj), M Castleton for D O’Flaherty, R Walsh for C Quinn (both 45).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).

