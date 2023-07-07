The Longshot: Footie wagers by those involved in game are  unacceptable

THE first of what I hope to be four visits to Croke Park this month begins on Saturday evening.
Marrying into west Limerick means I’ve had a passenger-seat view of the team’s glory days.
A poor start against Kilkenny in the 2019 semi-final and a dodgy decision late on that day is probably the only reason they don’t already have five-in-a-row.
Four on the trot is what they are aiming for this year, although on 11 titles at the moment, they are well off the big three in the roll of honour (Kilkenny 36, Cork 30, Tipp 28).
They are 10/11 to add a 12th title this year, which has drifted from 4/6 at the beginning of the season as the champs have not exactly been free-flowing so far, only hitting fifth gear in patches. A few big names are struggling for form while others have been impacted by injury.
Captain Declan Hannon is injured for this game, while fellow defender Sean Finn is out for the year. Cian Lynch has been reduced to cameos and he played no part in the Munster final win over the Banner.
Seamus Flanagan and Tom Morrissey have been in stellar form, and it does seem when some don’t turn up, others do, which is a sign of a great team, which John Kiely’s side assuredly are. Both Galway and Kilkenny pushed them all the way in the latter stages last year and neighbours Clare have put them to the pin of their collar this summer and last. Galway are 5/1 to lift Liam and 11/4 to win on Saturday evening. Hannon’s absence especially should give Henry Shefflin’s side some hope.
They did the necessary against Tipp the last day on Shannonside, but Tipp looked a shadow of the team they were in the Munster opener against Clare, with their puck-out in particular malfunctioning. Clare entered their semi with Kilkenny as favourites last year, having lost the Munster final on penalties. That was a devastating loss for Clare because it would have been the first time that they lifted the Munster SHC title since 1998. They have only won the competition six times and again they let it slip in the decider this year at the Gaelic Grounds, losing by a point having beaten Limerick in the round-robin.
They are favourites again this time around on Sunday against the Cats. Clare and Kilkenny have met eight times in the Championship with Kilkenny leading the way with six wins, but Brian Lohan’s side are 5/6 to gain revenge on last year and possibly have another crack at their southern neighbours.
It’s 5/1 they lift Liam a decade after their dramatic win over Cork following a replay. Kilkenny are 4/1 to lift a 37th title.
THE Southern Hemisphere’s Rugby Championship kicks off this Saturday with New Zealand 4/5 favourites to retain their title ahead of South Africa at 9/4, Australia, 13/2 and Argentina, 25/1.
Due to the Rugby World Cup later this year, this time each team will face the other only once in order to give teams more time to prepare ahead of the trip to France.
New Zealand play in Argentina for their opener tomorrow evening but before that the Springboks host Australia tomorrow afternoon, with both fixtures on at good times for viewing over here.
In round two South Africa travel to New Zealand which is likely to decide who will be champions.
Australia should not be written off given their improvement in recent years, and with Eddie Jones now at the helm.
Teams might play weakened teams on occasion to give game time to fringe players, which may lead to some unexpected results as coaching teams figure out who they want to bring to Europe this autumn.
South Africa will hand a debut to former Ireland international lock (he played for us five times, but not since the 2019 World Cup) and Munster man Jean Kleyn, while fly-half Manie Libbok and flanker Marco van Staden make their first starts against Australia in their Rugby opener in Pretoria on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in the U20 Championship in South Africa, Ireland are 9/4 to win the tournament following their final high-scoring group game against Fiji.
They will now play South Africa on Sunday afternoon, while 8/13 favourites France play England, who Ireland drew with in their opener.
DECLAN Hannon’s absence in the centre of the Limerick defence is a bit concerning for the men chasing a fourth title, so we’ll take them on and go for a Galway-Clare final at odds of just over 5/1