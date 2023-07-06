Cork City's Murphy pivots from manager role to become first-ever head of women's football

CORK CITY have announced current women's manager Danny Murphy as the new head of women's football at the club.

Murphy's appointment to the brand new role will see him oversee all women’s football at the club, including the first team and academy teams.

Murphy - who took over as manager of the women's first team last year - emphasised his focus on the academy and bringing talented young players through to the top level of the club and beyond.

“Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan have shown young girls that they can have a really exciting future in soccer and being part of the women’s squad for the World Cup is inspiring lots of talented young players around Cork city and county to follow their dreams.

"It’s important to get players involved at a young age and I am looking forward to working with them on their journey to becoming the possible stars of the future.”

Elsewhere, Anthony O’Sullivan has been confirmed as the new commercial manager.

O'Sullivan's role will be to "focus on business development, generate new income streams and manage the relationships with existing sponsors and partners".

“This is a really exciting opportunity to work with a club I’ve watched for the last 10 years.

"It’s important for the club, at every level, to establish and maintain relationships with brands which will in turn generate more income for the club," O'Sullivan said.

"Cork City FC has an exciting offering with something for every business to enjoy such as the match night experiences and the commercial golf day in Fota in August.”

Cork City owner Dermot Usher welcomed the two appointments.

“Danny has already made an impact on the women’s team and I am confident that this new role as head of women’s football will bring hugely positive results both on and off the pitch.

"I am delighted to bring Anthony to the club as he has a lot of experience in developing important relationships within the business community of Cork and I know that he will bring a great energy and enthusiasm to the club.”

Meanwhile, Matt Healy is no longer a Cork City player but the club are still hoping he will sign a new deal to remain at the club permanently, assistant manager Richie Holland has confirmed.

The midfielder’s loan deal with the Leesiders expired at the start of the month and as he was already released by his parent club Ipswich Town, he is now a free agent.

The 21-year-old has been training as normal with City, but his representatives are also in talks with a couple of other clubs, one of which are believed to be St Pats, who face the Rebel Army at Richmond Park on Friday night.

In order to be available (for either side) for that upcoming fixture, Healy will need to be registered before the deadline on Thursday.

“Matt is in talks with the club at the moment,” insisted Holland, who also confirmed that Cork native Jaze Kabia is no longer training with City while Republic of Ireland U21 international Tiernan Brooks’ transfer should be completed imminently.