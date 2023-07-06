Richie Kelleher back in the Glen groove after Tomás Mulcahy intervention

THREE years ago Richie Kelleher stepped down as Glen Rovers hurling manager and thought he wouldn’t be back.

Kelleher vacated his post following the extra-time defeat to Blackrock in the Premier SHC final in 2020. While the former player left on a disappointing note, he did guide his beloved club to a first county title in 26 years back in 2015 and the retention of the crown the following season.

At the end of last year the offer to return as Glen Rovers boss was dangled in front of Kelleher. It was three-time Cork All-Ireland winner Tomás Mulcahy that persuaded him to take the job. The second spell as manager has gone according to plan so far.

The Glen finished top of the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League.

“When I left in 2020 I thought I wouldn’t be back if I am being totally honest with you,” Kelleher says.

“When I retired from playing I got involved with the first team all the way up until the end of 2020 so 2021 and 2022 were the only years I was away from the setup until I got reappointed last December for the new campaign. When the club rang me, my initial answer was that I wasn’t interested.

"I walked off the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch in 2020 after losing the county final and I was emotional as I thought that was that. I had done my bit.

Tomás Mulcahy wanted me to take the job for this season, he had a very good chat with me, so I said Tomás I’ll take it if you’re willing to come with me and so he did.

"I am thrilled to have his knowledge and experience on the sideline."

Glen Rovers suffered relegation from the top flight of the league in 2022, but have bounced back immediately with seven wins, one draw and just one defeat from nine outings.

Not a bad record when you consider the quality of teams in the second tier of the league. The Glen manager, who works in BioMarin in Ringaskiddy, is naturally pretty happy with how the season is going so far.

St Finbarr's Colm Keane battles with Glen Rovers' Donagh Coughlan. Picture: David Keane.

“Last year was disappointing, suffering relegation was a blow, so when I came back in we put a lot of emphasis on the league. The Glen have always struggled in the league, even the years we won counties. We put a lot of focus on the league this year and thankfully it has worked out.

"Every team wants to be in Division 1 but Division 2 is just as good in my opinion. There were five Premier Senior teams in the league this year. Erin’s Own will be in it next year, so it will be very interesting again in 2024. But, we are delighted to have got promoted back to the top flight."

Ballincollig will be the opposition for the Blackpool-based team on Sunday for the eagerly awaited league decider in Páirc Uí Rinn at 12pm. A huge crowd was present for the meeting between the two in the first league match back in March, a game the Glen won by six points.

Kelleher has huge respect for the Muskerry club and is expecting a tough encounter. “Ballincollig have been magnificent this season, they are a young team and gave us a lot of problems in the first match. You have to admire what they have done in the league. It will be a difficult game for us."