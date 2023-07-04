Captain James shines at Peter Barrett Memorial Senior Draghunt

ANOTHER top-class display of front running from Captain James was good enough to seal a second win on the belt for the Shanakiel Harriers ace that saw him clinch the Peter Barrett Memorial Senior Draghunt at Ballineen on Sunday.

The Barry O’Keeffe-trained hound is one of the best in the business when getting his head in front and he duly crossed the tape ahead of High Miss trained by Donal O’Donovan of Griffin United.

Trina and Ken Long of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers continue to have some great fun with their hounds Blue Lad and Blue Daisy and they ran another fine draghunt to fill third and fourth tickets.

Championship leader Authority of Northern Hunt who was sidelined for a fortnight with a couple of niggling injuries returned with an eye-catching fifth ticket ahead of Thomas and Chloe Murray’s Time Will Tell.

There was a great buzz in the winning camp after the race with trainer Barry O’Keeffe praising his prize asset. "To be honest Captain James has been an incredible hound for us and at this stage of his career every win is a huge bonus."

In the Senior Maiden, the Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins training partnership revival continues as they had a 1.2 with Tiger’s Boy edging out Northern Belle that completed a Senior double for Shanakiel Harriers.

In another good open draghunt the consistent Calvin’s Lad took third ticket for Mayfield trainers Denis and Anthony Wall.

Penny’s Girl from the winning kennel snatched fourth ticket ahead of Sally’s Girl and High Maintenance.

Speaking after the draghunt Gerry Murphy was delighted with the performance of all his hounds. "Always good to win but when you finish runner up and also fill fourth ticket with your other hounds it certainly shows you had a good day at the office."

The John Barrett Puppy Memorial Draghunt attracted a good attendance to the west Cork venue when a steady finish by Mayfield ace Hannah Banana, trained by Troy and Ava O’Mahony saw her take the honours.

Ava O'Mahony with Hannah Banana of Mayfield Harriers winner of the John Barrett Puppy Memorial Draghunt at Ballineen.

In a driving finish the winner saw off all challengers to cross the tape ahead of Charlie Chaplin trained by the Clogheen grandfather and grandson William Freyne and Ryan Duffy who also filled fourth and fifth tickets with Not Now Ike and Honeysuckle.

Ashcroft filled third place for Northern Hunt trainer John O’Callaghan to keep his title challenge on track with Thomas and Chloe Murray’s Chloe’s Boy securing the final place.

On a night when the Ballineen course tested all hounds the winning connections certainly enjoyed their trip back to the city.

“Hannah Banana has ability and on her day can be a useful finisher and when a hound has got that skillset you are capable of getting a win from time to time."

Results

Peter Barrett Senior Memorial: 1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. High Miss (Griffin United); 3. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Authority (Northern Hunt); 6. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers).

Peter Barrett Senior Maiden: 1. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Northern Belle (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 4. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt); 6. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

John Barrett Puppy Memorial: 1. Hannah Banana (Mayfield); 2. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen); 3. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 4. Not Now Ike (Clogheen); 5. Honeysuckle (Clogheen); 6. Chloe’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers).