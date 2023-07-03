Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 10:35

Newmarket too good for Kilshannig in Division 4 showdown

Hugh O'Connor grabbed 1-5 for the Duhallow side
Newmarket too good for Kilshannig in Division 4 showdown

Francis Kenneally, PRO Cork GAA presents the trophy to Newmarket captain TJ Brosnan after defeating Kilshannig in the Cork Credit Unions Cork Division 4 final at Banteer. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Paddy Ryan

Newmarket 1-17 Kilshannig 2-6 

NEWMARKET, with Hugh O'Connor and Barry O'Connor in sharp form up top, were worthy winners over understrength Kilshannig in the Cork Credit Union Division 4 League final at Banteer on Saturday. 

Kilshannig were forced to lineout without eight key players including Killian and Eanna O'Hanlon, and despite the aid of the breeze in the first half were seven points down at half-time and never recovered. 

In the first minute, Jack Kearney placed Diarmuid O'Sullivan for a point but Hugh O'Connor replied from a free.

Good play for the winners by Mikey Browne, Paddy Browne, Cathal Browne and Hugh O'Connor led to an Aidan Browne point. Mikey Cottrell then soloed through and split the posts. 

Further pressure saw Barry O'Connor make it 0-4 to 0-1 and the winners were now well on top throughout the field and their fielding and passing was excellent.

The Duhallow side had their goal by Hugh O'Connor after good play by Barry O'Connor. 

Kilshannig lacked penetration up front and Mikey Cottrell added another point. In the 28th minute, a foul on Alan O'Connell led to a free by Gavin Creedon. 

In injury time Paddy, Browne and Cottrell worked well for Bart Daly who kicked a great point 1- 6 to 0-2.

Newmarket's Paudie Allen breaks between Kilshannig's Brian Guerin and Eoin Healy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Newmarket's Paudie Allen breaks between Kilshannig's Brian Guerin and Eoin Healy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kilshannig then lost UCC Sigerson Cup winner Bill Curtin through injury for the second half to make life even more difficult.

Newmarket piled on the pressure on the resumption and Daly had his second point.

Kilshannig had a goal by Diarmuid O'Sullivan after fine work by Brian O'Connor and Dermot Twomey 1-7 to 1-2 yet from there on Newmarket regained control. They had points by Hugh O'Connor (2) and Barry O'Connor (2) that opened up a nine-point lead

Tom Cunningham and Eoin Healy combined for an Alan O'Connell point before Hugh O'Connor converted a 45.

Good play by TJ Brosnan and Daly led to a Darren O'Keeffe point before Kilshannig had a second goal in the 49th minute by Ciaran O'Sullivan.

Brian Guerin had a very good point for the Avondhu side but Newmarket grabbed four late points while Gavin Creedon with another free completed the scoring.

Newmarket players celebrate after defeating Kilshannig. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Newmarket players celebrate after defeating Kilshannig. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Newmarket: H O'Connor 1- 5 (0-1 f, 0-1 45), B O'Connor 0-4, M Cottrell, B Daly, D O'Keeffe 0-2 each, A Browne, K O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

Kilshannig: D O'Sullivan 1-1, C O'Sullivan 1-0, G Creedon 0-2 f, T Cunningham, B Guerin, A O'Connell 0-1 each.

NEWMARKET: J O'Keeffe; M Browne, G Forde, P Allen; A Browne, TJ Brosnan (c), B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne; D O'Keeffe, K O'Sullivan, P Browne; J Ryan, B O'Connor, H O'Connor. 

Subs: T Murphy for B O'Connor, C O'Sullivan for J Ryan, D Cottrell for M Cottrell.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; C Murphy, E Burke (c), S O'Connell; M Twomey, B Curtin, D Guiney; C O'Sullivan, B Guerin; E Healy, T Cunningham, D Murphy; J Kearney, D Twomey, D O'Sullivan. 

Subs: A O'Connell for D Murphy, B O'Connor for B Curtin (inj), B Creedon for J Kearney, P Walsh for D Guiney, S O'Connell for E Healy.

Referee: Michael J O'Keeffe (Dromtarriffe).

More in this section

Wimbledon 2022 - Day Fourteen - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club The Longshot: Net gains to be had by backing man who hasn't lost since 2017
Muskerry hurlers prove too good for Carbery in Divisional SHC semi final contest Muskerry hurlers prove too good for Carbery in Divisional SHC semi final contest
Sarsfields take first steps towards Teddy McCarthy memorial Sarsfields take first steps towards Teddy McCarthy memorial
cork gaa
<p>Republic of Ireland's Lily Agg during a media day at the O'Reilly Hall, Dublin. Picture date: Thursday June 29, 2023. PA Photo.</p>

Ireland soccer star Lily Agg is close to her Cork roots

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more