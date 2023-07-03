Newmarket too good for Kilshannig in Division 4 showdown

Newmarket 1-17 Kilshannig 2-6

NEWMARKET, with Hugh O'Connor and Barry O'Connor in sharp form up top, were worthy winners over understrength Kilshannig in the Cork Credit Union Division 4 League final at Banteer on Saturday.

Kilshannig were forced to lineout without eight key players including Killian and Eanna O'Hanlon, and despite the aid of the breeze in the first half were seven points down at half-time and never recovered.

In the first minute, Jack Kearney placed Diarmuid O'Sullivan for a point but Hugh O'Connor replied from a free.

Good play for the winners by Mikey Browne, Paddy Browne, Cathal Browne and Hugh O'Connor led to an Aidan Browne point. Mikey Cottrell then soloed through and split the posts.

Further pressure saw Barry O'Connor make it 0-4 to 0-1 and the winners were now well on top throughout the field and their fielding and passing was excellent.

The Duhallow side had their goal by Hugh O'Connor after good play by Barry O'Connor.

Kilshannig lacked penetration up front and Mikey Cottrell added another point. In the 28th minute, a foul on Alan O'Connell led to a free by Gavin Creedon.

In injury time Paddy, Browne and Cottrell worked well for Bart Daly who kicked a great point 1- 6 to 0-2.

Newmarket's Paudie Allen breaks between Kilshannig's Brian Guerin and Eoin Healy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kilshannig then lost UCC Sigerson Cup winner Bill Curtin through injury for the second half to make life even more difficult.

Newmarket piled on the pressure on the resumption and Daly had his second point.

Kilshannig had a goal by Diarmuid O'Sullivan after fine work by Brian O'Connor and Dermot Twomey 1-7 to 1-2 yet from there on Newmarket regained control. They had points by Hugh O'Connor (2) and Barry O'Connor (2) that opened up a nine-point lead

Tom Cunningham and Eoin Healy combined for an Alan O'Connell point before Hugh O'Connor converted a 45.

Good play by TJ Brosnan and Daly led to a Darren O'Keeffe point before Kilshannig had a second goal in the 49th minute by Ciaran O'Sullivan.

Brian Guerin had a very good point for the Avondhu side but Newmarket grabbed four late points while Gavin Creedon with another free completed the scoring.

Newmarket players celebrate after defeating Kilshannig. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Newmarket: H O'Connor 1- 5 (0-1 f, 0-1 45), B O'Connor 0-4, M Cottrell, B Daly, D O'Keeffe 0-2 each, A Browne, K O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

Kilshannig: D O'Sullivan 1-1, C O'Sullivan 1-0, G Creedon 0-2 f, T Cunningham, B Guerin, A O'Connell 0-1 each.

NEWMARKET: J O'Keeffe; M Browne, G Forde, P Allen; A Browne, TJ Brosnan (c), B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne; D O'Keeffe, K O'Sullivan, P Browne; J Ryan, B O'Connor, H O'Connor.

Subs: T Murphy for B O'Connor, C O'Sullivan for J Ryan, D Cottrell for M Cottrell.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; C Murphy, E Burke (c), S O'Connell; M Twomey, B Curtin, D Guiney; C O'Sullivan, B Guerin; E Healy, T Cunningham, D Murphy; J Kearney, D Twomey, D O'Sullivan.

Subs: A O'Connell for D Murphy, B O'Connor for B Curtin (inj), B Creedon for J Kearney, P Walsh for D Guiney, S O'Connell for E Healy.

Referee: Michael J O'Keeffe (Dromtarriffe).