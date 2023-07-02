Gaytime Nemo wins English Greyhound Derby for O'Connell family in Blarney

GAYTIME NEMO ran out an outstanding winner of the £175,000 Star Sports/TRC English Greyhound Derby final over 500m at Towcester on Saturday night.

Trained by Graham Holland for Brendan O'Connell, it was a dream come true for the Blarney family. The O'Connells produce high-class greyhounds every year, but to win the final of the English Greyhound Derby with a homebred was something really special.

Nemo had produced a number of top-class performances to reach the final and he looked well drawn in trap two.

Sent off at odds of 9-1, the powerful performer was in prime position after he produced a flying start to lead around the opening corners. So strong when in front, supporters would have always felt he would do the business after winning the all-important early lead. There was no stopping Gaytime Nemo up front, powering to victory, he ran out a brilliant Derby winner as he beat Romeo Command, by three and a half lengths, in 28.89.

Nemo had won two of his five previous rounds, clocking sub-29-second runs on two occasions. He caught the eye in the semi-final, showing plenty of speed after a poor start when behind Clona Duke.

TOP CLASS

The O'Connells had several top-class greyhounds over the years.

Back in 2015, Gaytime Hawk ran in the final of the Irish Greyhound Derby. After winning four of the rounds, it wasn't to be in the final as things went wrong and he finished sixth on the night.

Rachel Holland with Gaytime Nemo after winning the English Greyhound Derby.

It was another big night for Golden-based trainer Graham Holland, Gaytime Nemo winning on the night meant that Holland had recorded back-to-back English Greyhound Derby titles for his Riverside Kennels.

Holland had three in the final, Swords Rex was sent off as favourite and he was never in the mix after producing a slow start. The same can be said about the other Graham Holland runner, Clona Duke who is owned in Clonakilty by Kevin O'Brien.

It's been a fantastic week or so for Cork greyhounds, just last Sunday night in Clonmel, Burgess Supreme won the €20,000 to the winner National Produce Stakes for popular Killeagh owners Sheila Spillane and JJ Fennelly.

He was paraded in Youghal on Wednesday night and Curraheen Park on Saturday night. No doubt, Greyhound supporters in Cork will be looking forward to giving Gaytime Nemo a huge welcome back to Cork this coming Saturday night.

It was another top-class English Greyhound Derby and a really worthy winner in the shape of Gaytime Nemo. He saved his best performance for the feature final and no doubt, it will be talked about for many years to come.