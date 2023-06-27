Captain James returns to winning ways at the Michael Forde Memorial Senior draghunt

Captain James of Shanakiel Harriers bounced back to form to win the Michael Forde Memorial Senior draghunt at Mayfield on Sunday.

The Barry O’Keeffe Shanakiel Harriers trained hound had gone off the boil in recent weeks but on this occasion he showed a good kick on the finish to cross the tape ahead of the Trina and Ken long trained Blue Lad and Blue Daisy.

The minor tickets were filled by Jamie’s Gem, Tex and Wolfe Tone Lass.

There was natural elation in the winners camp after the draghunt with trainer Barry O’Keeffe praising his prize asset.

O’Keeffe said: “Captain James has been a remarkable hound over many years and once again today he showed guts and determination when he needed to on the finish.”

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was joy for the father and son Griffin United training partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan when their charge Sean T ran out an impressive winner.

Credit must also go the Shanakiel Harriers training team of Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins whose hounds Tigers Boy, Penny’s Girl, Naoi and Northern Belle filled the next four places.

Viper Whizz under the Clogheen training partnership of Lorraine and Julie Freyne filled sixth ticket.

Sean T winner of last years Puppy All Ireland was destined to make a big impression in the Senior Maiden grade this season but hasn’t reached the magic number of four wins to compete in the Senior grade.

For trainer Sean O’Sullivan he is still confident his hound will mature in the coming months.

Michael Crowley of Griffin United with Knock's Boy winner of the Michael Forde Puppy memorial draghunt at Mayfield

“We would have liked to have got promoted to the Senior ranks quicker but Sean T has had some niggling injuries and we are happy with his progress.”

The Puppy draghunt was hosted at the same venue on Friday evening and it proved a good one for Shanakiel Harriers trainer Michael Crowley when his charge Knock’s Boy won in style.

Little doubt the host club provided a good course for these young hounds and in a driving finish the winner got up to deny last week’s winner Authentic from John O’Callaghan’s Northern Hunt kennel.

Clogheen trainer William Freyne has been recently hospitalised and we wish him well in his recovery and his charge Charlie Chaplin along with grandson Ryan Duffy is doing the business this season but on this occasion they had to be content with third ticket.

Indeed the Freyne and Duffy partnership are presently firing on all cylinders and they also took fourth and sixth with Honeysuckle and Not Now Ike.

Championship leader Ashcroft concluded the ticketing hounds as winning trainer Michael Crowley praised the effort of his young prospect.

Crowley said: “I haven’t had a good time lately on the health side and thank you to all the people for helping with my hound who is showing some nice promise as the season matures.”

Results:

Michael Forde Senior:

1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 5. Tex (IHT); 6. Wolfe Tone Lass (Northern Hunt).

Senior Maiden:

1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Naoi (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Northern Belle (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Viper Whizz (Clogheen).

Puppy:

1. Knock’s Boy (Griffin United); 2. Authentic (Northern Hunt); 3. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen); 4. Honeysuckle (Clogheen); 5. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 6. Not Now Ike (Clogheen).