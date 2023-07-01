Classy Cork make short work of Clare to reach All-Ireland camogie series

Clare 0-8 Cork 3-19

CORK are through to the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland quarter-final after an emphatic victory over Clare in Cusack Park on Saturday afternoon.

They needed at least a draw to ensure a quarter-final spot next weekend and the outcome in Ennis was never in doubt from early on even though it took a while for Cork to register their first score.

One change to Cork’s team to that which played Down, Pamela Mackey replacing Aoife O’Neill. A strong wind blowing left to right favoured Clare. A raucous roar greeted Clare as they emerged second from the dressing room.

Both teams had left the field after the National Anthem in a continuation of the camogie and ladies football players' protest over concerns about fair treatment. In what was a scrappy enough opening half Cork took a 2-6 to 0-6 lead into the half-time dressing room.

They always looked the better side in an often slow-moving encounter. The game wasn’t helped with an early injury to Eimear Kelly with play held up for over five minutes, Kelly was subsequently substituted.

It took 12 minutes for the opening score. Sorcha McCartan had a goal chance in the opening minute. Katrina Mackey put her through but with the angle narrow, her attempted bat to the net was blocked by keeper Doireann Murphy.

Cork’s goal came after Amy O’Connor blocked a slow Clare clearance and it offered McCartan her second goal opportunity where this time, she made no mistake.

A brilliant save by Amy Lee from Áine O’Loughlin at the other end in what was Clare’s only goal chance in the opening half as they lived off scraps, just one point from play. Cork led 1-4 to 0-2 on 24, with only approximately 19 minutes of actual action, four points from O’Connor, one from play.

Four points to one for Clare after that, all frees, in what was a low-scoring game from play as we headed towards the six minutes of additional time. A good spell for Cork as the clock ticked towards the short whistle.

Saoirse McCarthy to McCartan to Fiona Keating who went on one of her runs down the middle. As the pitch opened for her, Mackey doing well by pulling wide, she found herself in front of the posts and billowed the net. Mackey pointed Cork’s third point from play as they held a comfortable lead against the wind.

A huge blow to Clare at the start of the second half with an injury to their five-point scorer of the opening half, Lorna McNamara. Cork took control from there. O’Connor and Mackey pointed before Orlaith Duggan replied.

Saoirse McCarthy Cork, is tackled by Chloe Morey, Clare. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

A good ball into Mackey who rounded, passed to O’Connor, who hit Cork’s third goal. Clare fought on. Another brilliant block by Lee on O’Loughlin. With Chloe Sigerson sending good ball inside Cork pushed 3-11 to 0-7 ahead.

The stop-start nature crept back in with a number of stoppages.

The substitutes started for both sides early. Surprisingly Katrina Mackey was one of them when she hasn’t seen too much game time this year. Clare had their quota of five on before the final quarter. That didn’t strengthen their cause with just a two-point return in the second half.

Cork march on.

Scorers for Clare: L McNamara 0-5 (0-4f, 0-1 45), O Duggan 0-2, A Keane 0-1.

Cork: A O’Connor 1-9 (0-7 f), S McCartan 1-3, F Keating 1-0, K Mackey, C Finn 0-2, C Sigerson, E Murphy, O Cronin (f), 0-1 each.

CLARE: D Murphy; C Grogan, S Daly, C Kelly; C Morey, C Hehir, A Walsh; C Carmody, L Daly; O Duggan, N O’Dea, Z Spillane; E Kelly, A O’Loughlin, L McNamara.

Subs: M Scanlon for E Kelly (inj, 7), A Keane for L Daly (h-t), A Keating for L McNamara (inj, 33), L Ryan for S Daly (42), A Ryan for C Morey (43).

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; A Healy, L Treacy, I O’Regan; S McCarthy, P Mackey; C Sigerson, F Keating, C Healy; A O’Connor, K Mackey, S McCartan.

Subs: E Murphy for C Healy (42), C Finn for K Mackey (46), H Ryan for M Cahalane (51), O Cronin for S McCartan (56), A Smith for A O’Connor (61).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).