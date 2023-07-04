Remembering Ray Cowhie: Cork soccer legend, singer and family man

THERE was great sadness in the Cork soccer community at the death Ray Cowhie, the former League of Ireland star.

The 87-year-old passed away in Glanmire and is survived by his wife Cara, his sons Kevin and Raymond daughter Sharon, daughter-in-law Alison and his grandkids.

Cowhie played at the top level in the country for almost two decades, experienced magical moments at Flower Lodge, and could have gone further in the game but instead opted to stay in Ireland with the love of his life Cara.

It was a decision Ray Cowhie never regretted. He would have been 60 years married to Cara this year, and was proud of the life in which he juggled family, sport, music and business.

Ray Cowhie with his wife Cara.

He had many talents. A superb footballer, he was also a singer, businessman and more importantly a family man. The father of three grew up in Turner's Cross, a place he really loved.

NATURAL

Sport was a huge part of his life from an early age and Cowhie’s talents shone through at all age levels.

Known as the Ballet Dancer while playing, the full-back was widely known for the way he jumped up to head a ball and while doing so, he left the leg out which would catch you on the way down. His talent and toughness were evident from early on.

He started his career with Tower Rovers where he became a prolific winner at schoolboy and minor. He excelled with Evergreen/Cork Celtic and later moved to Cork Hibs where he remained until 1971.

He also captained Scoil Chríost Rí to win an U14 football title.

Cork Celtic v Cork Hibernians action in 1965 at Turner's Cross, including Celtic players Pat O'Mahony, Johnny Clifford and Ray Cowhie.

He signed for Evergreen in 1955 along with players such as Austin Noonan and Mick O’Keeffe and went on to win three Top Four trophies with Evergreen and Cork Celtic when they changed name.

The Top Four Cup was an end-of-season super cup competition featuring the four highest-placed teams in the League of Ireland, first held in 1956 and last played for in 1974.

He was offered trials with English clubs such as Westham and Sunderland but opted to stay in Ireland where he could be with Cara, where he went on to raise a family of three, five grandchildren.

They also set up a holiday home in Roscarberry where they spent the best part of over 40 years.

His greatest achievement was playing in the cup final in 1964 in a packed Dalymount Park against Shamrock Rovers. He enjoyed many years playing with great players such as Donie Leahy, Austin Noonan, Jackie Morley, Pat O’Mahony, Karl Davenport, Dave Wigginton, Kevin Blount, John Coughlan Mick O’Keefe, Mick Millington, George Lynham, Connie Buckley and Bobby Brohan.

One of Cowhie’s biggest compliments was from former Shels star Ben Hannigan rated him as his toughest-ever opponent.

The combined teams of Cork Selected and Iceland before they met at the Mardyke, Cork in September, 1960. Cork players (in white) are back: Jackie Mooney, Charlie O'Mahony, Tommy Collins, Donal O'Leary, Connie Buckley, Bobby Brohan (gaolkeeper), Blondie Ahern, Ray Cowhie; front: Pat Dorgan, Jerry Lane and Jerry O'Brien. On right are referee Sammy Spillane and linesman Sylvester Groeger.

Cowhie’s talent led him to a senior cap. He played in the League of Ireland XI against England and Scotland. A huge achievement for Cowhie who came up against future World Cup winners from England’s '66 team.

He later transferred to Cork Hibs and won a shield but after nearly 18 years against the elite, he decided to retire.

It didn’t stop him from wanting to be still on the pitch and later signed for local side Greenmount Rangers in 1974 helping his side reach the quarter-final of the FAI Junior Cup.

PROUD

As sport came to an end for Cowhie, he then focused his time on watching his son Kevin star for Nemo and Cork. Kevin landed numerous county titles with Nemo at minor, U21 and senior and he also captained Cork at U21 in 1992, which Ray was very proud of.

Also, after finishing up playing, another of his talents came to the forefront. He joined Turner's Cross choir and spent the next 35 years there, becoming the longest-serving member.

Pat O'Mahony and Cara and Ray Cowhie at The Frankfield Gospel Choir's Driving Home For Christmas event. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

He also started a courier business, Cowhie Transport.

So life was pretty hectic but he wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

Cowhie will be sadly missed but his memory will live on.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh an anam.