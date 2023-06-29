Ireland soccer star Lily Agg is close to her Cork roots

EVEN though she was born in Brighton, Lily Agg’s heart is in Cobh.

The midfielder who declares for Ireland through her grandmother from Cork, was recently honoured by her cousins during a visit to the coastal town.

The trip was capped off with a visit to Cobh Ramblers and she received a claret and blue jersey from the club.

“I’ve got that shirt at home at my mom’s and honestly they made me feel so welcome.

"My cousins, Michael and Niamh, they arranged all of that,” she said.

“I went down and watched the girls do a training session. They are doing really great things down there.

"They have a really good facility with more and more teams.

“Just really exciting to go down and see that, just the warmth and how welcomed they made me feel.

"It was a really special moment and to get the shirt from them and to have the support from them.”

The family also turned out in their droves for a recent Republic of Ireland international at Tallaght Stadium.

Lily Agg during a Republic of Ireland women training session at UCD Bowl in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“They came over for the Zambia game. My cousins, they all came down for the Zambia game.

"Even though I wasn’t in the squad, it was nice. I actually saw them in the crowd and I got to talk to them for a little bit,” she said.

This followed a long declaration process that concluded with Agg scoring the winner against Finland, and that sent Ireland through to the World Cup play-offs for the first time in the nation’s history.

A few weeks later Scotland were downed 1-0 at Hampden Park and that booked the Girls in Green’s place in Austrailia.

“My mum told me to do it, so so long ago but it was one of those things,” she looked back.

“I didn’t know how to get into the Irish team because you know what football is like.

"You kind of need to know someone to get involved and pass through.

”I was talking to Sophie Perry, who used to play for Ireland. I spoke to her and she said Lil do it.

"I started my process and then with COVID it took a little bit longer, maybe two years going through the full process.

"But as soon as it had gone through and I was eligible it was a great feeling.

“I work as hard as I can on the pitch for Ireland and I want everyone to see that I wear my heart on my sleeve and give my all.

“I think those moments, in scoring the goal, it kind of sinks in.

"Seeing the girls and how much they warmed to me and how welcome they made me feel, it is such an incredible journey to be a part of.”