Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 21:45

Avondhu advance to Divisional SHC final after winning gripping semi final against Duhallow

There they will play Muskerry in the final next Tuesday after supersub Chris Buckley points dramatic late Avondhu winner
Avondhu advance to Divisional SHC final after winning gripping semi final against Duhallow

Duhallow's Conor O'Callaghan clears from Avondhu's Jack Twomey during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

John Tarrant

Avondhu 1-26

Duhallow 3-19 

A sensational late cameo propelled Avondhu to a dramatic victory over Duhallow in the Co-Op Superstores Cork County SHC (Unseeded Colleges/Divisional Section) semi-final at Dromtariffe.

At key stages, the victors possessed a greater range to their game with a number of excellent individual performers linked to sharper teamwork yet the concession of two quick fire goals saw never say die Duhallow forge ahead by a single point at the end of regulation time.

Ultimately the winning of the game was Avondhu's ability to respond, top marksman Stephen Condon tied up the sides before setting up substitute Chris Buckley for the matchwinner in the 64th min.

When the sides clashed last season, it took extra time to determine a winner after the teams were deadlocked on eleven occasions over the hour before Avondhu’s greater all round balance came good in the additional 20 minutes. 

Duhallow's Luke Philpott wins the slliotar from Avondhu's Liam Cronin during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Duhallow's Luke Philpott wins the slliotar from Avondhu's Liam Cronin during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

It came close to a similar scenario on this occasion only for the victors to dig deep in injury time.

Both combinations showed three changes in personnel from their initial outings earlier in the campaign, Avondhu started in determined fashion with Josh Quinn and Joe O’Sullivan finding the target. 

Steadily, Duhallow grew in confidence with every strike, Tomás Howard, Luke Philpott and Darren O’Keeffe squaring up the contest at 0-4 apiece by the close of the opening quarter.

Avondhu's Bill Curtin is tackled by Duhallow's Jason O'Callaghan during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Avondhu's Bill Curtin is tackled by Duhallow's Jason O'Callaghan during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

However, Avondhu served notice of their intent, benefiting from the significant workrate of Darragh O’Brien, Brian Buckley, Bill Curtin and Eoin Carey to the fore. 

A stalemate was broken when Brian Murphy placed Condon to goal, a productive spell helped Avondhu lead 1-14 to 0-11 at half time.

A Jack Twomey point stretched the lead to seven only for Duhallow to stem the flow, an opportunist goal from a long Rory King delivery helped trim the arrears 1-15 to 1-13. 

Avondhu brought spirited response, the excellent Carey and Condon arrowing over neat points.

Duhallow remained in the hunt with Luke Philpott and Jack Murphy points. 

The drama unfolded once Philpott saw a penalty saved by Avondhu ‘keeper Ian Butler only for substitute Kevin Tarrant follow up to net. That score roused Duhallow, grabbing a lead from a third goal by another substitute Brandon Murphy.

In fairness, Avondhu kept their cool, Condon equalised before Buckley delivered the match winning point.

Avondhu progress to a meeting against Muskerry in the unseeded final to determine who joins seeded sides Imokilly, MTU and UCC in the next stage of the Colleges/Divisional phase.

Duhallow's Tomas Howard shoots from Avondhu's Ben Carey during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Duhallow's Tomas Howard shoots from Avondhu's Ben Carey during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Avondhu: S Condon 1-9 (0-5f), E Carey 0-5, J Twomey 0-3, J O’Sullivan 0-2, B Buckley 0-2, J Keating, B Curtin, J Quinn, L Keating, C Buckley 0-1 each.

Duhallow: L Philpott 0-6 ((0-5f), T Howard 0-4, B Murphy 1-1, R King 1-0, K Tarrant 1-0, S Howard, J Murphy 0-2, D O’Keeffe, E Murphy, C O’Callaghan, T Walsh, J O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglen), D O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (Kilshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig),L Cronin (Killavullen), L Keating (Kildorery0; J Magner (Kilavullen); B Murphy (Milford), J Quinn (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: W Condon (Kilworth) for L Cronin (21inj), C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for J Quinn (48), P Walsh for L Keating (48).

DUHALLOW: P Dineen (Millstreet); C Coughlan (Banteer), C O’Callaghan (Dromtariffe), CJ McAulliffe(Banteer); M O’Keeffe (Meelin), J Murphy (Dromtariffe), C King (Kilbrin); S Howard (Dromtariffe), R King (Kilbrin); J O’Callaghan (Meelin), T Howard (Dromtariffe), E Murphy (Dromtariffe); D O’Keeffe (Newmarket), L Philpott (Banteer), R Lynn (Newmarket).

Subs: T Walsh(Millstreet) for T Howard (ht inj), C Murphy(Castlemagner) for C O’Callaghan (ht inj), B Murphy (Dromtariffe) for D O’Keeffe (ht), K Tarrant (Banteer) for S Howard (44).

Referee: W Wallis (Aghada),

More in this section

Rotherham United v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship - AESSEAL New York Stadium Cork’s Chiedozie Ogbene signs for Premier League side Luton Town 
Liam Buckley dejected 9/6/2023 Cork City FC confirm current management team will remain in charge until the end of the season
The Longshot: Tour looks like being a two-bike race this year The Longshot: Tour looks like being a two-bike race this year
#cork gaa
<p>Divisional GAA: Muskerry v Carbery in Castletownkennigh: Carbery Rangers Peter Collins tackles Muskerry's Conor Dalton. Picture Denis Boyle</p>

Muskerry hurlers prove too good for Carbery in Divisional SHC semi final contest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more