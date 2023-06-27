Avondhu advance to Divisional SHC final after winning gripping semi final against Duhallow

Avondhu 1-26

Duhallow 3-19

A sensational late cameo propelled Avondhu to a dramatic victory over Duhallow in the Co-Op Superstores Cork County SHC (Unseeded Colleges/Divisional Section) semi-final at Dromtariffe.

At key stages, the victors possessed a greater range to their game with a number of excellent individual performers linked to sharper teamwork yet the concession of two quick fire goals saw never say die Duhallow forge ahead by a single point at the end of regulation time.

Ultimately the winning of the game was Avondhu's ability to respond, top marksman Stephen Condon tied up the sides before setting up substitute Chris Buckley for the matchwinner in the 64th min.

When the sides clashed last season, it took extra time to determine a winner after the teams were deadlocked on eleven occasions over the hour before Avondhu’s greater all round balance came good in the additional 20 minutes.

Duhallow's Luke Philpott wins the slliotar from Avondhu's Liam Cronin during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

It came close to a similar scenario on this occasion only for the victors to dig deep in injury time.

Both combinations showed three changes in personnel from their initial outings earlier in the campaign, Avondhu started in determined fashion with Josh Quinn and Joe O’Sullivan finding the target.

Steadily, Duhallow grew in confidence with every strike, Tomás Howard, Luke Philpott and Darren O’Keeffe squaring up the contest at 0-4 apiece by the close of the opening quarter.

Avondhu's Bill Curtin is tackled by Duhallow's Jason O'Callaghan during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

However, Avondhu served notice of their intent, benefiting from the significant workrate of Darragh O’Brien, Brian Buckley, Bill Curtin and Eoin Carey to the fore.

A stalemate was broken when Brian Murphy placed Condon to goal, a productive spell helped Avondhu lead 1-14 to 0-11 at half time.

A Jack Twomey point stretched the lead to seven only for Duhallow to stem the flow, an opportunist goal from a long Rory King delivery helped trim the arrears 1-15 to 1-13.

Avondhu brought spirited response, the excellent Carey and Condon arrowing over neat points.

Duhallow remained in the hunt with Luke Philpott and Jack Murphy points.

The drama unfolded once Philpott saw a penalty saved by Avondhu ‘keeper Ian Butler only for substitute Kevin Tarrant follow up to net. That score roused Duhallow, grabbing a lead from a third goal by another substitute Brandon Murphy.

In fairness, Avondhu kept their cool, Condon equalised before Buckley delivered the match winning point.

Avondhu progress to a meeting against Muskerry in the unseeded final to determine who joins seeded sides Imokilly, MTU and UCC in the next stage of the Colleges/Divisional phase.

Duhallow's Tomas Howard shoots from Avondhu's Ben Carey during the Co-Op Superstores Cork divisional/colleges HC semi final at Dromtarriiffe. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Avondhu: S Condon 1-9 (0-5f), E Carey 0-5, J Twomey 0-3, J O’Sullivan 0-2, B Buckley 0-2, J Keating, B Curtin, J Quinn, L Keating, C Buckley 0-1 each.

Duhallow: L Philpott 0-6 ((0-5f), T Howard 0-4, B Murphy 1-1, R King 1-0, K Tarrant 1-0, S Howard, J Murphy 0-2, D O’Keeffe, E Murphy, C O’Callaghan, T Walsh, J O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglen), D O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (Kilshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig),L Cronin (Killavullen), L Keating (Kildorery0; J Magner (Kilavullen); B Murphy (Milford), J Quinn (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: W Condon (Kilworth) for L Cronin (21inj), C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for J Quinn (48), P Walsh for L Keating (48).

DUHALLOW: P Dineen (Millstreet); C Coughlan (Banteer), C O’Callaghan (Dromtariffe), CJ McAulliffe(Banteer); M O’Keeffe (Meelin), J Murphy (Dromtariffe), C King (Kilbrin); S Howard (Dromtariffe), R King (Kilbrin); J O’Callaghan (Meelin), T Howard (Dromtariffe), E Murphy (Dromtariffe); D O’Keeffe (Newmarket), L Philpott (Banteer), R Lynn (Newmarket).

Subs: T Walsh(Millstreet) for T Howard (ht inj), C Murphy(Castlemagner) for C O’Callaghan (ht inj), B Murphy (Dromtariffe) for D O’Keeffe (ht), K Tarrant (Banteer) for S Howard (44).

Referee: W Wallis (Aghada),