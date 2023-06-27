Muskerry hurlers prove too good for Carbery in Divisional SHC semi final contest

Muskerry 3-21

Carbery 1-14

MUSKERRY have advanced to the Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges decider following victory over Carbery at Castletownkenneigh on Tuesday evening.

Both sides came into this last four encounter high in confidence after impressive wins recently.

This was a brilliant performance from Muskerry, they led from start to finish and will head into the final full of confidence.

Carbery were unable to match last week’s performance and maybe that played a factor in this game.

Muskerry made a dream start after just 25 seconds when Tadhg O’Connell finished expertly to the back of the net following a driving run.

The Mid-Cork side then added two points from Eoin O’Shea and Kevin Hallissey as Muskerry settled quickly. Carbery struck two quick points from a Maurice Sexton free and a Josh O’Donovan effort as the West-Cork team trailed by three points, 1-2 to 0-2 after eight minutes.

After a couple of wides, Muskerry struck for a green flag, Mark Verling set up Hallissey and the Éire Óg man made no mistake.

Divisional GAA: Muskerry v Carbery in Castletownkennigh: Carbery Rangers James Moloney blocks the shot of Muskerry's Tadgh O'Connell. Picture Denis Boyle

Points from David Kirwan, O’Shea and O’Connell extended Muskerry’s advantage before Eoghan Ferguson raised a white flag for the beaten team, 2-5 to 0-3 after the first-quarter.

The team in green and white were in control all over the pitch and points from Kirwan, Odhran O’Driscoll and O’Shea pushed Muskerry into a 2-8 to 0-3 lead after 21 minutes.

The teams exchanged white flags until Muskerry hit four of the final six points of the half to lead 2-13 to 0-6 at half-time.

Both sides traded points inside the first three minutes of the new half. Credit to Carbery they battled gamely despite the large margin, by the 45th minute they trailed 2-16 to 1-10.

Sub Gearoid O’Donovan with 1-1 for Carbery. Muskerry hit four of the next five points as they now led 2-20 to 1-11 after 54 minutes. The game petered out in the closing stages, as Muskerry grabbed a third goal in injury-time through sub Seán Joyce as Muskerry ran out comfortable winners.

Diarmuid Kirwan’s Muskerry will face Avondhu in the final next Tuesday.

Divisional GAA: Muskerry v Carbery in Castletownkennigh: Carbery Rangers Bertie Butler chases Muskerry's Seamus Cronin. Picture Denis Boyle

Scorers for Muskerry: K Hallissey 1-3, E O’Shea 0-5 (0-1f), D Kirwan 0-4, T O’Connell 1-1, M Verling 0-4, S Joyce 1-0, M Bradley 0-2, F Denny, O O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Carbery: M Sexton 0-7 (6f), G O’Donovan 1-2, B O’Donovan, J O’Donovan 0-2 each, E Ferguson 0-1.

MUSKERRY: D Desmond (Éire Óg); N Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue), C Timmons (Aghabullogue), D O’Sullivan (Ballincollig); A Murphy (Cloughduv), C O’Leary (Ballincollig), F Denny (Ballincollig, c); O O’Driscoll (Cloughduv), E O’Shea (Éire Óg); C Dalton (Ballincollig), D Kirwan (Éire Óg), M Verling (Cloughduv); S Cronin (Grenagh), T O’Connell (Ballincollig), K Hallissey (Éire Óg).

Subs: D Twomey (Grenagh) for T O’Connell (48), S Joyce (Grenagh) for M Verling (57).

CARBERY: A Holland (Kilbrittain); P Collins (Randal Óg), J Hurley (Kilbrittain), J Moloney (Barryroe); S Murnane (St Colum’s), M Lawton (Argideen Rangers), C Sheehy (Barryroe); B Butler (Kilbrittain), J O’Donovan (Kilbrittain); M Sexton (Kilbrittain), M Cahalane (Bandon, c), E Ferguson (Ballinascarthy); B O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s), L Murray (Ballinascarthy).

Subs: G O’Donovan (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna’s) for E Ferguson (h-t).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).