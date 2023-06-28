John Corcoran uses his love of referring games as a way to stay happy, fit and healthy

A sense of humour, understanding of the laws of the game and approach each game with a view to enjoying it.

These are the qualities referee John Corcoran believes are needed to succeed as a good referee.

The 48 year-old Crookstown man has been refereeing for almost two decades and although he recently had a health scare it certainly hasn’t made him slow down.

Corcoran is one of those referees you love to see pull up at the ground before kick off because one thing for sure is, you'll witness his wit and sense of humour throughout the game which makes you more relaxed and enjoy a game regardless of the score line.

Having Corcoran referee a lot of our games over the years, I was gutted to hear he had cancer but it was no surprise for me to hear he faced it without fear and still braces a smile every time you meet him.

Here he tells us how important refereeing has been for him throughout a tough time in his life.

“I initially took up refereeing because of the shortage but it has since become a massive part of my life and helped me in so many ways,” said Corcoran.

“I helped out coaching my sons team in Macroom but took up refereeing when I saw there was such a shortage.

"I started off refereeing in the West Cork league which I thoroughly enjoyed and went on to officiate in different leagues throughout the men’s and women’s leagues.

"I really enjoy the women’s league and there is a huge buzz now around the World Cup.

“I believe there is a better standard and more of an understanding in the women’s games than the men’s if I’m honest.

"It’s definitely more enjoyable without the verbal or aggressiveness that sometimes comes from the men's teams the approach is definitely different from the players which is great for us as referees.

"I enjoy having a bit of wit and banter with players and to be fair the girls can take it that little bit better than the men,” laughs Corcoran.

A true football man who genuinely likes to see players progress in the game, the father of two highlights the enjoyment referees get in hearing about players stepping up a level in the game.

“I get a lot of enjoyment from the succession of players from the local leagues, to county teams representing Cork to the Gaynor Cup squad, to league of Ireland underage teams, to the senior league of Ireland either Cork city, Cobh Ramblers or Treaty United or seeing the players going even further to the USA like our local girl Megan Sheehan.”

Currently battling with the dreaded C, Corcoran has taken it all in his stride and while he eased off a little with fixtures, there certainly is no stopping him.

“I was recently been diagnosed with Prostate Cancer which was a blow to the system, but thanks to the fantastic care and attention received in the CUH, I have had the growth removed with still a few sessions to go.

"The refereeing has helped me mentally and physically, with been kept busy over the past 26 weeks and has freshened the mind.

"I am grateful to the CWSSL league fixture secretary Stephen Mulcahy with match appointments and working around my hospital appointments, where I had to miss out on a few games for the treatment.

"I’ve still being lucky enough to ref some great games and have great upcoming appointments with Pat Cronin and Mark O’Connell, a duo who I enjoy officiating alongside.

"Like most things in life, whether it’s a job or a hobby, doing it alongside friends helps a lot. I’ve met some great friends throughout my time in refereeing and I hope to continue in doing so.

“From my early days with Bellmount Rovers in the West Cork league, it’s being a great journey in football and I look forward to making many more memories.

"Refereeing is a great way to stay involved in the game and I certainly would urge people to take up the whistle and there’s so many lifelong lessons you can achieve from doing so.”