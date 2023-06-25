BREAKING: Cork camogie and ladies football teams issue joint statement ahead of upcoming fixture clash

THE Cork senior camogie and ladies football teams released a joint statement on Sunday night to urge the LGFA and Camogie Association chiefs to avoid next weekend’s clash of championship fixtures.

Already this season there have been two fixture clashes involving the Cork ladies football and camogie teams, including last weekend - forcing dual players to make a decision - and a third is on the cards next Saturday, July 1st.

With Shane Ronayne’s Cork footballers in TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 4 Round 3 action against Tipperary in Clonakilty at 2pm, Matthew Twomey’s Cork camogie team is away to Clare in Cusack Park (3pm) in a Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship Group 1 clash.

Both teams need to win to guarantee their places in the knock-out stages of their championships.

Cork has FOUR dual players – Libby Coppinger, Hannah Looney, Aoife Healy and Orlaith Cahalane – and given the upcoming must-win clashes for both teams on Saturday, both panels are urging the powers-that-be in the LGFA and Camogie Associations to address this issue immediately.

‘We have respectfully exhausted all avenues and feel this is our last resort and appeal to you to help us resolve it,’ the joint statement reads.

"We have provided multiple solutions to the situation but to this point, none have been accepted by either organisation.

Pictured is Cork Ladies footballer and LGBTQ+ advocate Hannah Looney at the launch of SuperValu’s ‘Wear with Pride’ Laces campaign.

"We are requesting that the Ard Chomhairle of the Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football Associations would organise to meet as soon as possible to rearrange one or both of the upcoming fixtures so that the dual players are available to play both games.

"We feel to force dual players and in our case four of our teammates into an impossible and unfair decision is wrong and we are looking for support to resolve this third clash of fixtures, this year."

Last Saturday in their respective All-Ireland championships, the Cork camogie team played Down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 3pm, while the footballers were away to Galway in Salthill (7.30pm).

Libby Coppinger played the full camogie game and then rushed to Galway where she came on as a second-half sub, Aoife Healy played for the camogie team while Hannh Looney lined out for the footballers.

Injured Orlaith Cahalane missed out, but would have played for the footballers if fit.

The joint statement from the Cork ladies football and camogie panels in full:

"It is with deep disappointment and regret that we the players of the Cork Senior Camogie & Ladies Gaelic football squads are putting out this statement.

"Both national organizations have, as part of their guidelines and following their respective congresses, given commitments to support dual players.

"However, in this and other recent situations, this is not being adhered to. We have respectfully exhausted all avenues and feel this is our last resort and appeal to you to help us resolve it.

"We have provided multiple solutions to the situation but to this point, none have been accepted by either organisation.

"We are requesting that the Ard Chomhairle of the Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football Associations would organise to meet as soon as possible to rearrange one or both of the upcoming fixtures so that the dual players are available to play both games.

"The Camogie and Ladies Football games on July 1st are both must-win games, for both squads to continue participation in both competitions.

"We feel to force dual players and in our case four of our teammates into an impossible and unfair decision is wrong and we are looking for support to resolve this 3rd clash of fixtures, this year.

"With great honour and pride, we represent our counties at the elite level of our sports. This honour, pride and effort is reflected by players, mentors, managers, backroom staff, their families and county boards.

"We would much prefer to be concentrating on and preparing for our upcoming must-win games in both codes. All we are requesting is that the welfare of the player, and equality, would be at the heart of each organization’s decision.

"It is our privilege to represent our counties on the playing fields, it is what we want to do, it is what we have spent months preparing to do.

"We implore both organisations to help us resolve this.

"Please don’t force our team mates to choose."