Ireland come from behind to beat Zambia 3-2 in World Cup friendly warm up game

Republic of Ireland 3

Zambia 2

THE Republic of Ireland kicked off their FIFA Women’s World Cup preparations with a come from behind 3-2 victory over Zambia at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

The Girls in Green trailed at the break; and they hit back with Amber Barrett scoring a brace and Claire O’Riordan nodded home a free-kick that Cork’s Megan Connolly sent in.

Ireland were on the front foot from the first minute and should have scored when Izzy Atkinson sent a low cross to Leanne Kiernan.

The striker’s first touch let her down and the ball went out of play.

Vera Pauw’s team kept up the pressure with a free-kick that was sent in from the right side and Zambia scrambled this away. O’Riordan managed to get to the ball and her attempt went out for a goal-kick.

There was no let up during this spell of the game, with Ireland having all of the possession.

Megan Connolly of Republic of Ireland during the women's international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Zambia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Copper Queens did counter twice during this, and both attempts hit the side netting.

Their first real chance fell to Reachea Kundananji, and her low ball across the area was blocked by O’Riordan.

Zambia were growing into the game and this led to Barbara Banda squaring the ball in the 16th minute and it deflected off Atkinson at the near post.

The ball beat Courtney Brosnan and fell over the line, and Zambia took the lead.

Ireland’s best attacking threat was Kiernan, with the pace of the Liverpool striker a constant source of annoyance to the Zambian backline.

After she was flagged twice for offside, and it looked like the striker’s moment came when Connolly threaded a pass through to her.

Hazel Nali came off her line and put the ball out for a corner, and this was headed out to Connolly. She picked out Louise Quinn inside the area and the defender flicked the ball narrowly wide.

Ireland were unable to create something out of this momentum, and Zambia closed out the first half by winning a number of free-kicks that Brosnan came off her line to deal with.

Pauw made five changes at the break and this instantly paid off as Abbie Larkin was played into space and her shot came off the hand of a Zambian defender.

Barrett put away the penalty and Ireland equalised with just two minutes played in the second half.

The second goal was almost a carbon copy of the one that beat Finland last year in Tallaght.

Connolly sent in a free-kick from the left hand side, and O’Riordan turned this in to make it 2-1.

A corner led to the third goal as Hazel Nali punched the ball away and it went to an unmarked Barrett.

She took aim and managed to hit the back of the net inside a chaotic penalty area.

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw before the women's international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Zambia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Despite Zambia pulling one back through Reachea Kundananji, Ireland held firm and Barrett almost got a hat-trick but the angle was too tight and she put the ball over and out for a goal-kick.

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Heather Payne, Leanne Kiernan, Abbie Larkin, Saoirse Noonan, Claire O’Riordan, Izzy Atkinson.

Subs: Ciara Grant for Ruesha Littejohn (45), Harriet Scott for Fahey (45), Amber Barrett for Noonan (45), Erin McLaughlin for Kiernan (45), Chloe Mustaki for Atkinson (45), Lucy Quinn for Larkin (63).

Zambia: Hazel Nali; Judith Soko, Mweemba Lushomo, Margaret Belemu, Grace Chanda, Barbra Banda, Evarine Susan Katongo, Agness Musesa, Reachea Kundananji, Susan Banda, Siomara Mapepa.

Subs: Vast Phiri for Lushomo (68), Ochumba Oseke Lunbanji for Mapepa (68), Rhoda Chileshe for Banda (68).

Referee: Caroline Lanssens.