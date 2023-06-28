Darren Collins is giving back to the sport he loves, pitch and putt while he recovers from injury

CORK'S Darren Collins has had a amazing pitch and putt career with his beloved St Anne's Club, the Cork teams and Irish teams over the last 30 years.

However, a back injury five years ago saw him take time out of playing the sport and it gave him time to reflect on his achievements. While he is still recuperating from his injury he spends most of his days giving back time to his club, looking after the course and helping out the youth prospects in the Northside get better.

Collins grew up in the Hollyhill area with his parents Olive and Bernard, along with his siblings Linda and Paul.

He played football and hurling with St Vincent's and played basketball with the North Mon before he picked Pitch and Putt as his main sport.

He now lives in Ballyphehane with his partner Sinead and is the father of four children, Sara, Micheal, Taylor and Emma.

Darren Collins in action, teeing off at his club course in St Anne’s.

It all started for Darren when his friend Kevin Wall asked him if he was interested in going for a game of Pitch and Putt in St Anne's many years ago.

“I started playing Pitch and Putt one summer when my friend Kevin Wall asked me to join him at St Anne's,” Darren said.

“I joined the club in 1990 and to be honest, I took to the game right away.

"I entered my first competition later that year in the Country Leagues and that gave me the confidence to play more competitions.

"The following year I played in the Munster Stokeplay and came third, so I then decided to pick Pitch and Pitch as my main sport, which was a difficult decision because I’m enjoyed playing basketball and hurling and football.

“I won the Cork Senior Stroke Play the following year and I also won Munster Match Play two years in a row in 1995 and 1996.

"I also won two Country titles with my club partner the great Ray Murphy (who has won multiple National titles) in that period.

“I was always encouraged by some great clubmen at St Anne's with the likes of the late Charlie Cronin, Bill O’Brien, Tim Murphy and the late John Geaney always on hand to help me in whatever competition I played."

Damien has also represented Cork and Ireland over the years and had great success with both sides.

He captained the Cork team that won the All-Ireland at Glenville in Dublin in 2004.

He will remember that year in particular as he had the both the All-Ireland Stroke Play, Match Play and the Inter Country Cups on his mantelpiece in his home.

“I had the privilege to represent both Cork and Ireland over the years, and I captained Cork to an Ireland in 2004 with Ray Murphy, Frank O’Donoghue, Kieran Dunscombe, and John Walsh.

"I also won both All-Irelands that year, the Stroke Play in St Stevens in Cork and the Match Play in Seapoint in County Louth.

The St Anne’s All-Ireland team including Darren Collins, Frank Dineen, Liam Myers, John O’Sullivan, Kieran Dunscombe, Ray Murphy and Ian Leech.

“I won my first International Cap in 2005 when we beat Australia in Country Meath.

"We won the European Match Play also that year in Holland with my teammates Alan Hanley, Derry McCarthy, John Walsh and Brian Webster.

"The following year we came third in the World Match Play in Barcelona in Spain with the same lads.

"It is always very special when you put on the green shirt to play for your country and the memories and experience’s will always stay with me."

The last time Colins played with the Cork team was in 2017.

He picked up a back injury in that period and that has restricted him from playing at the high level he was used to, however, it gave him a chance to get more involved with his club St Anne's club carrying out various roles.

He is also helping out the up and coming talented players, giving them valuable tips and advice.

“I haven't played competitive pitch and putt since 2017 for a number of reasons.

"Firstly, Covid hit and we were in lockdown and then I picked up a niggling back injury that I can’t seem to shake off.

"However, I have used that time to put something back into my club as all the past members done for me.

"I now look after the maintaining of the greens and course with Ray Murphy, Junior Ryan and Donal Duggan, who are all superb clubmen, but more importantly great people.

“I’m not giving up hope of playing competitive again and hopefully I can play with the Cork team again.

"I miss the comraderie with the lads. My injury is improving all of the time and I have move mobility in the last few months, so hopefully I will be back playing soon.”