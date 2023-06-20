Carbery leave it late to beat Carrighdoun in the divisional SHC to advance to semi final next week

Carbery 2-20

Carrighdoun 1-22

CARBERY were victorious in a thrilling encounter on Tuesday evening, as they overtuned a five-point deficit in additional time to eliminate Carrigdhoun and advance to the Divisional semi-final against Muskerry.

In the first senior hurling championship game in St Oliver Plunkett’s new ground in Ahiohill, two dramatic late goals from Michael Cahalane and Darren O’Donovan saw the team in purple and gold come out victorious.

Carrigdhoun’s Ronan Kelleher got the opening score of the game, as he split the posts from range. Another score from Kelleher and one from U20 All Ireland winner Adam O’Sullivan put them three ahead after nine minutes.

Carbery almost levelled it instantly, as Carrigdhoun’s Ted O’Callaghan hit the ball straight to Eoghan Ferguson who was 25 metres from goal. He fired it straight back at O’Callaghan, but the goalkeeper rectified his mistake with a superb diving save.

Carbery's Philip Wall shoots from Carrigdhoun's Rhys McCarthy during the Cork divisional / colleges SHC at Ahiohill. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Ted O’Callaghan made two more excellent saves to keep the south-west division ahead. Carbery got going, and Peter Collins played a great long ball to Darren O’Donovan who split the posts.

After another Kelleher free, Carbery got three scores on the bounce, as Aidan O’Donovan, Michael Cahalane and Maurice Sexton each raised the white flag to put them a score behind.

The teams traded scores twice, leaving Carrigdhoun up 0-10 to 0-9 at the interval. Carrigdhoun were strong at the start of the second period, getting four scores unanswered within three minutes of the restart.

Carbery did eventually get back to draw level in the 40th minute after Sexton and Phillip Wall both raised white flags from play. Carrigdhoun got back in front, taking a five-point advantage as they scored two points before Sean Lombard got the opening goal.

The corner forward did well to break two tackles, before firing home from close range in the 42nd minute.

Carbery gave everything to fight back, as tensions began to flare up.

They brought the deficit back down to three in the 47th minute after two frees from Sexton, but Carrigdhoun were strong defensively. Carrig’s Adam O’Sullivan scored the first of three unanswered points, as Ronan Kelleher and Conor Desmond followed up with the other two.

The teams traded scores, before O’Donovan and Sexton’s scores got Carbery back within four points with just four minutes on the clock.

Carbery's Darren O'Donovan and Carrigdhoun's Mark Hitchmough tussle for the ball during the Cork divisional / colleges SHC at Ahiohill. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The teams traded once again, as the south Cork side kept Carbery at arm’s length.

Sexton’s free was cancelled out by Brian Kelleher’s injury time score, meaning thy were five points down with 61 minutes elapsed.

Donnacha Collins was fouled at close range, and needing a goal, captain Cahalane stepped up and smashed the ball low and hard, reducing the gap to two in the 62nd minute.

Determined to get another goal, Carbery’s Peter Collins sideline cut from the halfway line found the running O’Donovan, who darted inwards before shooting down the middle and securing a massive win.

Carrigdhoun's Ronan Kelleher and Carbery's Josh O'Donovan tussle for the sliotar during the Cork divisional / colleges SHC at Ahiohill. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Carrigdhoun: B Kelleher 0-7 (0-3 f), A O’Sullivan 0-6, R Kelleher 0-3, S Lombard 1-0, C Desmond 0-2.

Carbery: M Sexton 0-11 (0-9 f 0-1 65), D O’Donovan 1-2, M Cahalane 1-1, P Wall, J O’Donovan 0-2 each, L Murray, A O’Donovan 0-1 each.

CARRIGDHOUN: T O’Callaghan (Kinsale); J O’Sullivan, (Belgooly), K Maguire (Ballinhassig), E Lombard (Ballinhassig); K O’Rourke (Kinsale), W Hurley (Valley Rovers, c), M Hitchmough (Shamrocks); R Kelleher (Carrigaline), R McCarthy (Carrigaline); B Kelleher (Carrigaline), C Desmond (Ballinhassig), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); E O’Donovan (Belgooly), M Murphy (Kinsale), S Lombard (Ballinhassig).

Subs: R Lombard (Ballinhassig) for O’Donovan (42), N O’Sullivan for O’Rourke (49), R Long (Belgooly) for R McCarthy (58).

CARBERY: A Holland (Kilbrittain); S O’Riordan (Barryroe), J Hurley (Kilbrittain), J Moloney (Barryroe); P Collins (Randal Og), A O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), S Sexton (Kilbrittain); L Murray (Ballinascarthy), J O’Donovan (Kilbrittain); M Sexton (Kilbrittain), M Cahalane (Bandon, c), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s); E Ferguson (Balliinascarthy), P Wall (Kilbrittain), S Murnane (St Colum’s).

Subs: E Ryan (Clonakilty) for Murnane (38), C Sheehy (Barryroe) for S Sexton (45), D Collins (Randal Og) for Murray (47).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).