Valley Rovers win over Kiskeam in the Football league keeps their hopes of staying up alive

Valley Rovers 1-11

Kiskeam 1-10

VALLEY ROVERS are still alive in the battle to avoid the drop, but face an anxious wait after a stunning one point win over Kiskeam in the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League at Innishannon on Friday evening.

This contest was the final league game for both teams and this result relegates Kiskeam.

Valley Rovers are out of the drop zone by a point with Carbery Rangers slipping in.

The West-Cork team play their final game at home to Cill na Martra next Saturday (24th) at 3pm. A draw will keep Ross up on the head-to-head-rule and relegate Valley Rovers.

This win for the Carrigdhoun team is fantastic news for Ballincollig, who have now survived.

Kiskeam's Tomas Dennehy and Valley Rover's Darragh Murphy tussle for the ball during the Cork Credit Unions division 1 football league at Innishannon. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

A large crowd flocked to the venue on the banks of the River Bandon for this encounter. Valley Rovers introduced the experienced Fiachra Lynch for the second-half. When the need was greatest, Lynch produced the answers.

The forward kicked 1-4, with three points coming from difficult frees under huge pressure.

Kiskeam will have regrets, they led 1-10 to 0-9 with five minutes to go before the Lynch show late on.

The win for the Carrigdhoun side is more remarkable given Kiskeam hit the first six points inside 17 minutes and were in total control. The Duhallow side were playing lovely football opening up Valley’s at ease with the likes of Anthony Dennehy and Maurice Casey playing well.

The eventual winners landed their first score after 18 minutes through a Rory O’Sullivan white flag.

The team in green and white then kicked four unanswered points in five minutes to reduce the deficit down to a single point.

The sides traded white flags before the break, with Kiskeam holding a slender one point advantage at the interval. 0-7 to 0-6.

For 25 minutes of the second-half Kiskeam kept their opposition at arms-length and looked very likely to bag the win that would have secured their league status.

Valley Rover's Ciaran O'Shea wins the ball from Kiskeam's Eoghan Daly during the Cork Credit Unions division 1 football league at Innishannon. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The away team were helped by a Johnny Kiely black-card for ten minutes, five minutes into the new half. Kiskeam then hit 1-1 in the space of 56 seconds, Dennehy the goal scorer.

Credit to Valley’s, despite a man down for a short period, they kicked three of the next four points, Lynch with two tasty frees and a Seán McEntee effort, 1-9 to 0-9 after 45 minutes.

Kiskeam still looked like they would see out the game. Daniel Fitzgerald pointed to push his team four points clear, but incredibly, the home team hit 1-2 without reply in the final five minutes to snatch the win.

The last score was decisive, Lynch went through to lop Kiskeam netminder Anthony Casey after the kick-out went wrong. What an ending.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: F Lynch 1-4 (0-3f), E Delaney 0-2f, R O’Sullivan, D Murphy, B Murphy, C O’Keeffe, S McEntee 0-1 each.

Kiskeam: A Dennehy 1-1, Maurice Casey 0-2, Mike Casey, AJ O’Connor, K O’Connor, T Casey, M Herlihy, D Fitzgerald, S O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

VALLEY ROVERS: E O’Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, D Muckian, T McGrath; B Murphy, W Hurley, J Kiely; D Murphy, T O’Brien; C O’Shea, D O’Shea, R O’Sullivan; S Fay, E Delaney, S Lynch.

Subs: S McEntee for S Fay, F Lynch for C O’Shea (both h-t).

KISKEAM: A Casey; S Carroll, J O’Connor, D Linehan; J Daly, Mike Casey, AJ O’Connor; T Dennehy, K O’Connor; E Daly, T Casey, M Herlihy; Maurice Casey, D Fitzgerald, A Dennehy.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for E Daly (39).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).