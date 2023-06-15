Strong second half performance sees Duhallow beat Muskerry in the Divisional SFC section

Duhallow 2-8

Muskerry 0-8

DUHALLOW produced a strong second-half showing to secure victory against Muskerry in the second round of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC Divisions/Colleges section at Coachford on Thursday evening.

The reward for Duhallow is a meeting with Imokilly in the semi-final. This was Duhallow’s first championship outing.

A five point defeat to Imokilly last week was tough to take for Muskerry, but despite this latest defeat, the team in white and green are still alive as they play Avondhu next.

As mentioned above, this was the first championship outing for the winners, at 42 years young, former Cork footballer Donncha O’Connor is still going strong.

The Ballydesmond man was a thorn in Muskerry’s defence throughout. Millstreet’s Shane Hickey, who has donned the Cork geansaí in the past, was the pick of the bunch in defence.

Jack Curtin, David O’Connor and Mikey McAuliffe stood out in the forward line along with Donncha O’Connor.

Muskerry had fine performers despite the defeat with full-back William Ronan solid.

Alan Quinn, Muskerry, Jack Murphy, Duhallow.

His presence and leadership was vital with Kyle Kelleher also effective in the defence. David Horgan did well in midfield while up front, Colm Gillespie and Alan Quinn were influential.

Quinn is on the Cork senior football extended panel and he added a different dimension to the Muskerry attack in his first game for his division this year.

Despite Muskerry having the majority of the possession in the first few minutes, Duhallow hit the front after three minutes, Donncha O’Connor set up Curtin and the Rockchapel man split the posts.

Muskerry replied four minutes later, Horgan landing a tasty point. In a low scoring first-half, with both defences on top, the evergreen Donncha O’Connor converted a close-range free to nudge Duhallow ahead after 12 minutes.

Horgan pointed from a free for the Mid-Cork team before they received a huge blow after 17 minutes, Cork senior footballer Tadhg Corkery had to leave the pitch due to what looked like a hamstring injury.

Horgan converted another free for his team before there was a lull in scoring in what was a cagey contest. Duhallow drew level three minutes before the short whistle when McAuliffe raised a white flag.

Duhallow went into the dressing room with their noses in front, courtesy of a Donncha O’Connor effort, 0-4 to 0-3 at the interval.

On the resumption, Duhallow pushed two points ahead, when McAuliffe pointed 15 seconds after Hickey’s shot hit the crossbar. Duhallow did get their goal when Luke Murphy billowed the back of the net.

A decisive score in a low scoring game.

Muskerry responded well to the green flag with three points from two subs, two Liam Twohig points and a Michael Desmond free, 1-5 to 0-6 after 56 minutes.

Ger O’Sullivan Duhallow’s side raised their second green flag after 58 minutes, in what was against the run of play. Danny Linehan finished expertly from close-range following a driving run.

The team in orange and black manged the game quite well in the closing stages, sub Brian O’Keeffe kicked a lovely point to put six points between the teams.

Kevin Manning, Muskerry, Donncha O'Connor, Duhallow 2023 Cork County Senior Football Championship, Divisions/Colleges, Muskerry V's Duhallow, at Coachford, Co. Cork.

Muskerry did land two points in injury-time, but they were merely consolation scores. Duhallow raised the last two white flags deep in added time to seal a six point win.

Duhallow move onto the semi-final against Imokilly. Muskerry will regroup and go again as they face Avondhu.

Scorers for Duhallow: L Murphy 1-0, D Linehan 1-0, M McAuliffe 0-3, Donncha O’Connor 0-2 (0-1f), B O’Keeffe, J Curtin, L Moynihan 0-1 each.

Muskerry: D Horgan 0-5 (0-4f), L Twohig 0-2, I Wycherley 0-1.

DUHALLOW: K Holland (Castlemagner); K Crowley (Millstreet), K Cremin (Boherbue, j-c), D Buckley (Boherbue); Shane Hickey (Millstreet), D Cashman (Millstreet), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe); Séamus Hickey (Rockchapel), D Linehan (Castlemagner); A O’Connor (Boherbue), Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond, j-c), L Murphy (Cullen); M McAuliffe (Rockchapel), J Curtin (Rockchapel), David O’Connor (Boherbue).

Subs: L Moynihan (Boherbue) for J Murphy (52), B O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for David O’Connor (58, A Buckley (Dromtarriffe) for J Curtin (62).

MUSKERRY: D Kelleher (Inniscarra); D O’Connell (Cill na Martra), W Ronan (Kilmurry, c), C Smith (Aghabullogue); B O’Gorman (Macroom), K Kelleher (Kilmurry), K Manning (Iveleary); D Horgan (Macroom), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), A Quinn (Macroom), I Wycherley (Ballinora); T Corkery (Cill na Martra), D Dineen (Clondrohid), T Walsh (Grenagh).

Subs: M Lordan (Ballinora) for T Corkery (17, inj), M Desmond (Cill na Martra) for T Walsh, L Twohig (Aghinagh) for D Dineen (both h-t), E O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) for B O’Gorman (46), M Horgan (Aghinagh) for A O’Sullivan (56).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).