Padraig Butler's racing hobby turning into a great success

WEST Cork trainer Padraig Butler describes himself as a hobby trainer and a part-time hurler.

Saturday at Punchestown he enjoyed the biggest victory of his career with his stable star Da Capo Glory in the featured Oak Lodge Landscapes at Punchestown Hurdle.

The well-supported favourite dug deep under a great ride from Mike O’Connor considering he was off the bridle approaching the third last. He prevailed by a neck from Ash Tree Meadow who’d finished fourth in last year’s Galway Plate.

Da Capo Glory had finished second to the highly regarded Grangeclare West at the recent Punchestown Festival. He’d also shown huge potential when a close-up fourth in the Grade 3 Red Mills Hurdle at Gowran, within four lengths of the celebrated 158-rated hurdler Sharjah.

Da Capo Glory and Mike O'Connor win the Oak Lodge Landscapes Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

The Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary next month is a possible mid-summer target for Da Capo Glory. The Red Strand Syndicate would love a day out in Galway.

“Beyond the summer, we have no real plan yet.”

Butler currently has two horses in training for the summer. He received his licence in 2021. His wife Katherine, keen to support his hobby, enrolled him in the course for the restricted licence as a 30th birthday present.

INSPIRATION

He followed national hunt horses from an early age. His father had two broodmares at home in Timoleague and he always enjoyed going to Tattersall’s foal sales. His Uncle Batty had a point-to-point horse and he used to watch him running in point-to-points.

Butler started working with Thomas O’Leary at the age of 13. Brian Hayes, who rode his first Cheltenham winner this year, started there at a similar juncture. O’Leary had the likes of Newmill and Priests Leap at the time.

He also gained great insight working with his first cousin, trainer James Dullea, in Bandon.

It’s a family operation. His brother John Joe does a lot of the work. He is farming at home and is engaged to Fiona Dowling, who lead up Silver Birch winner of the 2007 Grand National.

Dave Brennan and Denise Murphy help out too. Darragh Allen from Araglen who had ridden Da Capo Glory in all his races prior to Saturday is a highly respected judge. He was unable to ride last weekend as it was a conditional riders race.

Butler fondly reflects on Da Cappo Glory’s bumper victory at Galway in October 2021.

“That win was very special, and it was great to have the Red Strand Syndicate present. It was my first win inside the rails with the license, so it’s a day I will always remember.”

The syndicate is made up of two of his closest friends, Daniel Crowley and Diarmuid Nagle from Clonakilty as well as Margaret Nagle and Peter O’Sullivan who lives in London. Butler described them as a great group of people, always up for the craic. Most importantly he believes they have a great grasp on the highs and lows which are an integral part of the game.

He is enjoying playing hurling and football too with Argideen Rangers. GAA has always been a big part of my life, from a young age. It’s a good contrast from the horses as with the GAA there is always good rapport within the team.