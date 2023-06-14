Brighton striker Mark O’Mahony back home for his Leaving Cert

WHILE most footballers in England are enjoying a well-deserved break before pre-season, Carrigaline youngster and Brighton striker Mark O’Mahony is sitting his Leaving Cert.

The former Carrigaline Community School student left school just over six months ago to pursue a career in football in the UK.

That move has started really well and looks really promising for the talented underage international.

Having dealt with many challenges in life to date, finding the balance between football and study was another feat O’Mahony conquered and now back in Cork to sit his final school exams is a huge credit to both him and his parents.

While football is the only career he was ever interested in, he’s still preparing if life doesn’t go to plan.

“Having a career in football is the only thing I ever wanted. I’ve worked as hard as I can to get to where I am but I know there’s still a lot of work to do.

“Doing my Leaving Cert was something I always felt was important to do as I’ve spent 13 and a half years in school so it would be a shame not to finish it out for the sake of six months.

“I’ve been back home since the end of May and will be here until the end of the month as we start pre-season early July. I came home to do the exams and thankfully they’ve been going okay.

It’s been a little difficult coming back doing the exams, especially after missing so much school but I’ve got to see most of my friends during it as well which was nice.

“I’ve been out of school full time now almost six months but I’ve been doing some classes over in England and also the school have been sending me work which was a huge help.

“To be honest it hasn’t been as bad as I thought it would be trying to balance both football and study. Of course, it makes it more difficult to get better results as I’ve missed so much during the course of the last two years but the main thing for me was to get the exams done.

“Doing the exams is important really I suppose as you never know when u might have to have it if things go wrong in the future so I was always going to finish the school year out.

“While the exams are the main reason why I’m home, it’s great I got to fill in so many other things.

“I’ve seen most of my friends since being home although haven’t had a chance to celebrate as a class for the end of year or anything.

“After the Leaving Cert, I’ll have a few more days to see them before I head back for pre season so that’s something to look forward to.

“Last weekend was a nice occasion as I proudly got to present the trophies in Carrigaline at the Pat Allen Family Day.

“It was a really nice occasion as I remember being presented my trophies at a really young age by other past players like Aaron Drinan so to be able to do that for other kids was a really proud moment.

“I’ve also got to go to Cork City’s last two games against Bohs and Dundalk.

“It’s always really nice to be back supporting the lads and they’ve had a really good run of form which is good.

“Obviously losing to Dundalk hurt a bit for them but I think they’ll be happy with 12 from 15 points going into the break.”

Loving life in Brighton, O’Mahony is looking forward to finishing the exams and getting back to pre season where he hopes to really push on and enjoy his first start of a season in the UK.

“Life in Brighton is unreal I’ve been loving it so far. It’s a really nice place which helps a lot to settle into and the club is amazing.

“I’m now looking forward to completing the exams and just resting up a little before I get back training again.

“I’ve had a week and a bit off and still have another two weeks off but I’m back in training myself doing bits to be in good shape going back for pre-season. I’m really looking forward to it.”