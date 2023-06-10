Cork All-Ireland winner Patrick Campbell steps up a level as Ben O'Connor begins Munster journey

MUNSTER have announced that Patrick Campbell, who won an All-Ireland minor medal in football with Cork in 2019, will be progressing from the academy to the senior squad ahead of the new season.

This pathway was confirmed last year and he will be moving up on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old has slowly been making a name for himself, first as a dual star, and now with Munster and the Ireland U20s.

The former Nemo Rangers club man followed a similar pathway to Ben O’Connor, Cork and St Finbarr's GAA star, who this week penned a deal with Munster, as the pair both attended Presentation Brothers College before moving to the Greencore Academy.

Campbell was in the Ireland squad that won the Grand Slam at the Six Nations U20s Championship in 2022.

The full-back has been on the fringes of the senior squad since he made his senior competitive debut during a 35-14 victory over Wasps in the Champions Cup.

He continued to make intermittent appearances for Munster during the 2022-23 season, with his first big involvement coming in Munster’s 28-14 victory over a South Africa XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Former Cork senior hurler Darren Sweetnam favoured rugby in 2012 despite nailing down a senior slot with the Rebels under Jimmy Barry-Murphy while Tomás O'Leary captained Cork to a minor All-Ireland in 2001 before opting for the oval ball.

O’Connor joined the Greencore Academy the week he started his Leaving Cert and just days after he helped Cork defeat Offaly in the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final.

He leaves the game behind having won the Premier SHC with St Finbarr's last October and an All-Ireland minor medal with Cork in 2021. He won minor hurling and football titles with the Barrs as well.

O’Connor also played an integral role in PBC defeating Christian Brothers College in the 2023 Munster Schools Senior Cup final.

Ben O'Connor, PBC, kicking a conversion against CBC in their Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Musgrave Park this season. Picture: Dan Linehan

He started the game at full-back last March at Musgrave Park and kicked two conversions during a 24-0 victory for the school.

O’Connor confirmed his decision to focus on rugby after Cork defeated Offaly at Semple Stadium last Sunday.

“I’m after deciding I’m going with the rugby so this was my last hurling game,” he said. “I was delighted to finish on a high they’re all my best friends. and I couldn’t have picked a better group of lads.

BIG CALL

“It meant everything, it meant the whole world to me. It was a very tough decision but I was happy with the decision I made.”

Munster have also brought Cork's Dylan Hicks into the academy after a successful season with Bantry Bay RFC and Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí.

The out-half helped his club win the Bank of Ireland Munster Clubs Boys U18 Cup last March, and he was on the Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí team that won their first game in the Munster Schools Senior Cup.

Hicks also lined out for the Munster U18 Clubs team and got a cap with the Ireland U18 Schools side.

The other new academy recruits are Shay McCarthy, Brian Gleeson, and George Hadden.