Avondhu prove too good for Carbery in first round of the divisional Cork SHC

AVONDHU defeated Carbery in the opening round of the divisions and colleges section of the Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC at Cloughduv on Tuesday evening.

After a slow start, Avondhu gradually improved as they advance to the last four. All is not lost for Carbery, as they head for the back-door route.

Carbery hit the front inside 20 seconds, the hardworking Bertie Butler with a fine point. Avondhu quickly replied through a long-range James Keating effort before Carbery landed two points on the bounce.

Colin O’Brien sent over a magnificent sideline cut for the North-Cork team but Carbery were motoring well and scored a goal from corner-forward Brian O’Donovan, with the latter tapping home following a scramble in the penalty area.

Brian O'Donovan, Carbery, strikes the ball resulting in a goal, under pressure from the Avondhu defense.

The sides traded points until Avondhu raised three white flags, O’Brien with two frees and a beauty from Stephen Condon, 0-7 to 1-4 after 18 minutes.

The West-Cork team hit three of the next four points as they went in front once again, Charlie Long’s effort the pick of the bunch.

In a lively closing stages to the first-half, Avondhu hit three of the last five points of the half, to trail by just a point at the break, 1-9 to 0-11.

On the resumption, Avondhu made a blistering start raising four white flags inside the opening four minutes of the new half. Carbery got their first score of the half ten minutes in through a Maurice Sexton free.

Both sides exchanged white flags as the game was still in the melting pot after 43 minutes. A Sexton free cut the deficit down to one point with 15 minutes remaining, 0-16 to 1-12.

Avondhu tacked on two points before Philip Wall was fouled and a penalty was awarded for Carbery. Sexton stepped up, but Avondhu netminder Ian Butler made an easy save. The winners managed the game effectively in the final ten minutes, they hit four of the next five points. A Michael Cahalane goal from a free for the beaten team was a mere consolation.

The winners hit 1-2 in injury-time, sub Will Condon with the green flag.

Bertie Butler, Carbery, Darragh Palmer, Avondhu.

Avondhu progress to the semi-finals of this section but Carbery will have the opportunity to reach the same stage when they face the losers of the Duhallow-Carrigdhoun encounter.

Scorers for Avondhu: C O’Brien 0-8 (0-4f, 0-1 sideline), S Condon 0-6 (0-2f), E Carey 0-5, W Condon 1-0, B Murphy 0-2, J Keating, J Twomey, J O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Carbery: M Sexton 0-4 (0-3f), M Cahalane, B O’Donovan 1-1 each, D O’Donovan, C Long 0-2 each, S Murnan, P Wall 0-1 each.

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); F Hickey (Araglen), B Carey (Araglen), S Kileen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); L Cronin (Killavullen), B Curtin (Kilshannig), J Keating (Kildorrery); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), D Palmer (Shanballymore); J Twomey (Kilshannig, capt), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); B Murphy (Milford), E Carey (Kilworth), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: W Condon (Kilworth) for B Nyhan (39), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for D Palmer (49).

CARBERY: A Holland (Kilbrittain); J Moloney (Barryroe), J Hurley (Kilbrittain), S O’Riordan (Barryroe); A O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), L Murray (Ballinascarthy), S Sexton (Kilbrittain); S Murnane (St Colum’s), B Butler (Kilbrittain); M Sexton (Kilbrittain), M Cahalane (Bandon, capt), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s); B O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), P Wall (Kilbrittain), C Long (Bandon).

Subs: E Ferguson (Ballinascarthy) for C Long (41).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).