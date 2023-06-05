Cork City v Bohemians: Rebel Army can't be bullied at Turner's Cross

MONDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Cork City v Bohemians, Turner's Cross, 5pm.

AFTER Cork City’s last meeting with Bohemians, a game in which they lost 5-0, it seemed that the best that the club could hope for in the league was to finish in the relegation/playoff position.

It was Colin Healy’s last match in charge, and in truth, there was a genuine fear that the team would finish bottom of the table and be automatically relegated at that stage. Five games later, City have taken nine points from a possible 15 and should have gotten something from the games against St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk.

There has been a drastic change in the side since Liam Buckley got involved in the team, as well as what seems to be a more influential role for Richie Holland, and also the return of Liam Kearney to the first team.

They have City playing a more possession-based style of football.

Granted it’s not perfect but how could it be considered the minimal time they have had working with the team? However, there seems to be a structure in their play going forward. Defensively they have been excellent.

Yes, they are still in the relegation/playoff position, but if they keep going the way they have been, they will get out of it.

Looking back on their game against Drogheda United on Friday, Holland said: “I thought it was a solid defensive performance. That was our third clean sheet in a row, so it has kind of laid the foundation for our results, and for us it’s about kicking on again.

"I thought we always looked a threat in behind and on counter-attack situations and defended the box really well."

Although it was an excellent win against Drogheda, I expect this game to be a much tougher challenge for City. Bohs are a very good side, probably the best I have seen this year. There’s no doubt the have a squad talented enough to win the league but it’s their mentality that might leave them down.

DOUBTS

I don’t think the players in the Bohs’ team truly believe they can win the title, despite having the quality to do so. I do feel that this will be a very tough game for the Rebel Army because the Gypies have a good blend in the way they play.

They do have excellent moving in their play going forward, and like to keep the ball on the deck. City players have to be aware of the runs that Bohs players make off the ball and track the run of their man. Declan Devin’s side are also more than capable of going direct because of the physicality of the team.

Although Jonathan Afolabi didn’t start against Sligo Rovers on Friday night for Bohs, I do expect the former Celtic player to return to the starting 11 against City because of his two performances against the Rebel Army this season.

City have struggled with the physicality of Afolabi, and for me, on his day, he is the best striker in the league and a man that City will have to watch closely. The mistake the City defenders make when up against Afolabi, is they engaged in a physical battle with him.

BULLIED

Rather than standing off the player, and engaging with him when he has the ball, the defenders tried to battle Afolabi when the ball was played to him, and more often than not, they were bullied by the striker. They should have learned from those two games that the best way to handle him is to avoid a physical battle.

Cork City's Kevin Custovic puts in a tackle against Drogheda United's Darragh Markey. Picture: Moya Nolan

I don’t expect to see any change in City’s tactics from they have been successful with over the last several games.

They will look to be strong defensively again, and use the pace of Tunde Owolabi. I do fear that having played only three days earlier that the striker might not be as fresh as usual and if he is fatigued that will impact City.

It might be that the player only lasts about 60 minutes.

I also expect to see Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh return to the team after he was rested against Drogheda.