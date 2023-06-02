Cork City secure vital win over Drogheda United

Drogheda United 0 Cork City 1

CORK City recorded perhaps their most important win of the season against Drogheda United at Weavers Park on Friday night.

It means City are just two points adrift of Drogheda and could climb out of the relegation/playoff position Monday if they defeat Bohemians. Tunde Owolabi’s second-half goal was enough to give City their first away victory and a third successive win.

It was another disciplined performance from the Rebel Army, who again looked strong defensively. Going forward; City weren’t shy to be more direct and use the pace of Owolabi, a tactic that was successful.

Despite defeating Shamrock Rovers in their last match, City made three changes to the side that defeated the champions in Turners Cross last weekend. Richie Holland had hinted in his press conference earlier in the week that Jonas Hakkinen may be rested for this encounter to protect the player from injury and to allow Hakkinen to rest for Monday’s clash with Bohemians.

The defender missed out along with Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh and Gordon Walker. They were replaced by the trio of Ally Gilchrist, Cian Coleman and Matt Healy.

After a positive start by City, a knee injury to Darragh Crowley, which forced the player to go off, disrupted the Rebel Army. City were controlling the game but the stoppage in play seemed to allow Drogheda to readjust and they created the first opportunity of the game which Jimmy Corocan did well to deal with.

Both sides were cautious in their play during the first half. It was clear that the importance of the match was having an effect on the game, with neither side willing to over-commit players when they went forward.

Drogheda United’s Aaron McNally with Barry Coffey of Cork City. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

City were more direct in their play than in previous weeks with the away side frequently looking to play the ball in behind the Drogheda defence for Tunde Owolabi and Ruairi Keating to chase.

The strikers were willing runners but the home side’s defence were capable of dealing with the threat.

Drogheda came within inches of taking the lead 11 minutes from the interval when Emmauel Adegboyeg managed to steal a yard on Kevin Custovic from a Darragh Markey corner, but fortunately for City, the defender’s header went narrowly wide, despite his effort looking destined to going inside the post.

The missed opportunity seemed to instil confidence into the home side as they began to be more adventurous in committing men going forward. However, City were disciplined and solid in their defensive shape, which made it very difficult for Drogheda to create any clear-cut chances.

Both sides did have efforts on goal towards the end of the half. Ryan Brennan twice went close, while at the other end, Owolabi tested Colin McCabe on two occasions but the goalkeeper dealt with both strikes comfortably.

Owolabi continued to be a threat in the second half. The striker could have done better after he was played through by Keating, but after doing well to create a yard of space for himself to get a shot off, Owolabi failed to hit the target. Although the angle was narrow, he would have been disappointed not to have at least hit the target.

A poor pass from Custovic almost led to Drogheda taking the lead nine minutes into the second half. Custovic did not put enough pace in his pass to Healy which gave Drogheda an opportunity to counter-attack. Fortunately for City, and Custovic, Healy managed to recover to make a fantastic block to deny Fredick Draper from giving his side the lead.

City went in front when a Josh Hohonan clearance gave Owolabi a race between himself, the Drogheda defence and McCabe.

Unsurprisingly, it was a sprint that the striker won and he was left with a simple finish to tap into an empty net. Although it was good anticipation by Owolabi, questions must be asked about McCabe’s decision to come for the ball.

Cork City fans watch the action. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

DROGHEDA: McCabe; Heeney (Ahui 75), Adegboyega, Keely, McNally; Rooney, Deegan, Brennan (Leddy 85), Grimes (Foley 46), Markey; Draper.

CORK CITY: Corcoran; Crowley (Walker 5), Honohan, Coleman, Gilchrist, Custovic; Bolger, Healy, Coffey (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 90); Keating, Owolabi (Murphy 90).

Referee: N Doyle